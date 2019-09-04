125 Years

Sept. 4, 1894

Charles Timeus retired from the office of county treasurer today after four years of faithful service. John Heiser will take over the duties of the office and has named his son, William as his deputy.

———

Miss Emma Dann, who has been spending the summer at home, returned to Middletown today, where she is a teacher in the schools.

100 Years

Sept. 4, 1919

When the Sidney schools open on Sept. 15, there will be several new teachers as a result of action by the board of education last night. Miss Julia A. Hanna, of Columbus, will teach high school English; Collette Gastineau will teach science; Robert Brackney, Wapakoneta, manual training.

———

A team of horses, hitched to the Sidney Transfer Co. dray, caused considerable excitement yesterday afternoon, when they bolted. They ran down the hill from the B. & O. station to the public square, crashing into several buggies on the north side. Three buggies were damaged and John B. Edgar, seated in one, slightly injured. The driver, Harry Sheldon, was thrown from the wagon but escaped serious injury.

75 Years

Sept. 4, 1944

Community assistance is being sought by the Shelby County Camp and Hospital council in furnishing a day room for the use of servicemen at Wright field, Dayton. Furniture and recreation equipment are needed for this purpose, according to L. Cable Wagner and Mrs. Anton Riefstahl, co-chairmen for the project.

———

Waite Hoyt, former major league pitcher and now a sportscaster, will be the principal speaker at Sidney’s first annual sports banquet to be held Tuesday evening in the dining room of the First Methodist Church.

50 Years

Sept. 4, 1969

Although the last half of the month was practically devoid of precipitation, the 2.93 inches recorded during August was slightly above that recorded last year.

David Fette, observer at the U.S. Cooperative weather bureau station north of Sidney, reported last month’s rainfall was .01 of an inch above the average for August over the past 16 years, and more than double the 1.17 inches recorded in the same month in 1968.

———

Purchase of the Randall-Wagner Manufacturing facilities in Sidney by General Housewares, Inc., with headquarters in New York City, was announced today by officials of that firm. In making the announcement, officials of General Housewares said Wagner, a part of the Sidney industrial picture since 1891, will be operated as a part of the firm’s cooking group with headquarters in Terre Haute, Ind.

Started in 1891, the former Wagner Manufacturing Co. grew out of a retail store founded by Mathias Wagner, starting with the manufacture of cast iron cooking utensils.

25 Years

Sept. 4, 1994

COLUMBUS, Ohio – (AP) – Fewer people in the Great Lakes region will drive 100 miles or more away from home during the Labor Day weekend, the Ohio Automobile Club said this week.

Part of the reason for the estimated 7 percent decline in travel is rising gasoline prices. The state’s average price for a gallon of self-serve unleaded gasoline has increased 11.8 cents since last year and 6.2 cents since July 4, the group said.

The national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $1.20. Ohio’s average price is $1.19.

———

Melinda Ridgeway has been named the new coordinator of the New Choices program of Shelby County.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

