Crash claims life

HOUSTON — A Houston man was killed Tuesday afternoon when the motorcycle he was riding was struck by a vehicle on state Route 66.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Norman R. Jolliff, 63, of Houston, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

At approximately 4:36 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle crash in the 2000 block of state Route 66. Preliminary investigation indicates a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by Jolliff, was northbound on state Route 66. He had slowed down to turn left into a residential driveway.

A 2008 Ford Fusion, driven by Bobbie M. Rockwood, 41, of Houston, was also traveling northbound on state Route 66 behind Jolliff. Rockwood’s vehicle rear-ended the motorcycle, ejecting Jolliff upon impact.

Rockwood was transported by rescue squad to Wilson Health with non-life threatening injuries.

Assisting at the scene were the Houston Fire Department, Houston Rescue squad and the Shelby County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

