Vehicle crashes into building

Houston rescue workers set a woman down on a stretcher after removing her from her vehicle which crashed through the cinderblock wall of a detached garage on Wednesday, Sept. 4. The woman was northbound on state route 66 shortly before 5 p.m. when she lost control of her vehicle at the intersection of Russia-Versailles Road. The car left the west side of state route 66 and drove through a field before crashing into the building. Careflight landed in a nearby field to take the woman to a hospital. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the single vehicle crash.

