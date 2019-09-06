Two musicians, two pianos performance set

SIDNEY — What happens when you put two sharp-witted musicians with two grand pianos on the Historic Sidney Theatre stage; then add a room full of people?

A high energy, sign along, clap along comedy show where the audience become just as much part of the performance as the artists. The Historic Sidney Theatre presents Dueling Pianos International on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. at the Historic Sidney Theatre.

Music will range from classic rock to county, hard rock to R&B, show tunes to Top 40. Bring tips to request your favorite songs.

Tickets cost $25 each or $45 a couple. There is also table seating available for $150 (seats four). Tickets are available at sidneytheatre.org or call 937-498-1921 for more information.