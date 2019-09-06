On the agendas

Sidney Recreation Board

SIDNEY —The Sidney Recreation Board will meet Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at 4:15 p.m., in council chambers in the Municipal Building.

The board will discuss the following topics:

• The 2019 recreation report;

• An update on the Ferguson Construction shelter;

• The Great Miami Riverway coordinator search.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will will hold a workshop session meeting on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

Sidney Fire Department’s newest four firefighters will be introduced the council members.

Council is expected to adopt four ordinances and they are:

• To vacate of a portion of Montrose Avenue;

• To proceed with the acquisition, construction and improvement of certain public improvements in Sidney in cooperation with the Sidney energy special improvement district;

• To levy special assessments for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, equipping and improving certain public improvements in Sidney in cooperation with the Sidney energy special improvement district;

• To make special assessments for year 2019.

Council will be introduced to three ordinances, and they are:

• To assess the cost of weed cutting and removal of litter or junk or maintenance or removal of dead, dangerous or diseased trees on private property;

• To levy special assessments for the construction and replacement of certain described curb and gutters in the city;

• As well as a public hearing along with the introduction of an ordinance to rezone certain properties along Wapakoneta Avenue from an O-1office district to a R-1 single family district.

It is expected for council to also adopt five resolutions, and they are:

• To authorize City Manager Mark Cundiff to enter into a community reinvestment area agreement with Sidney Hometown Investments LTD.;

• To authorize the granting of a license to Sidney Hometown Investments for use in connection with 101 South Ohio Ave.;

• To confirm the appointment of Robert Guillozet and Jake Lochard to the Sidney Energy Special Improvement District Board of Directors;

• To accept the amounts and rates as determined by the Budget Commission and authorizing the necessary tax levies and certifying them to the county auditor;

• To authorize the drawing of a warrant in payment to amounts contractually due to be paid to a vendor in the city of Sidney.

There will also be continued discussion of the city’s five-year plan.

Council will hold an executive session to consider the discipline and employment of a public employee.

Anna Board of Education

ANNA — The Anna Local Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, Sept. 9, at 6:30 p.m. in room201 at the middle school.

The board will hear reports from the treasurer and superintendent and will be updated on the renovation project. The board is also expected to approve employment contracts.

Fairlawn Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, Sept. 9, at 6:30 p.m. in the Workforce Hangar.

Reports from the athletic director, principals and superintendent will be given. Board member reports will also be heard. The board will also set the meetings for the remainder of the year for the second Wednesday of each month at 5 p.m. The board is expected to accept the resignation of Jacob Benanzer as varsity assistant boys basketball coach and hire Cody Anthony to replace him. The board will also accept various donations to the school district.

Jackson Center Village Council

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Items on the agenda include discussion of the Phase I study, swimming pool and vehicle storage facility, along with reports from committees, departmental and administrator.