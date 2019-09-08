Sidney woman dies in early morning fatal crash

PIQUA — A Sidney woman died early Sunday morning as the result of a head-on crash involving two pick-up trucks.

Kathleen O’Quinn, 58, of Sidney, passed away after the pick-up truck she was in was struck head-on near the intersection of County Road 25A and East Miami Shelby Road in Miami County between Piqua and Sidney. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:20 a.m. on Sunday. According to Lt. Eric Lachey of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, a pick-up truck traveling southbound appeared to have went left of center, striking the pick-up truck O’Quinn was in, which was traveling northbound.

The driver of the other pick-up truck that was traveling southbound was identified as David Nagel, 23, of Sidney, who did not have any reported injuries. A passenger in Nagel’s truck was identified as Devan Nagel, 21, of Houston. An ambulance from the Piqua Fire Department transported Devan Nagel from the scene to the Upper Valley Medical Center for suspected minor injuries.

The crash continues to be under investigation. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to have been a factor in this incident, according to Lachey.