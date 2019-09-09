Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center’s Pleiman earns stroke rehabilitation certification

VERSAILLES — Mallory Pleiman, Occupational Therapist at Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, recently completed The Certified Stroke Rehabilitation Specialist (CSRS) Program in Louisville, Kentucky. Implemented in partnership with the American Stroke Association, the CSRS is the field’s only stroke certification for occupational and physical therapists.

The advanced training enables Pleiman to become a preeminent stroke clinician through a rigorous set of courses, culminating in a written examination and a nationally recognized credential. The program consists of a four-tiered, seminar-based stroke educational program. Each CSRS Seminar is eight hours. Successive seminars build on knowledge gained in previous courses, with the series culminating in an online test. Successful test completion with a score of 80% or above grants the CSRS designation.

“I’m excited to share the benefits of my training in stroke rehabilitation with our patients and residents at Versailles Rehab,” commented Pleiman, who has been with Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center since 2014.

Dr. Stephen Winner, director of Rehab at Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, added “Mallory strives to continually improve her level of expertise and knowledge. This certification demonstrates her desire to provide outstanding services to our patients and residents.” Versailles Rehab offers an innovative, cutting-edge Stroke Recovery Program. “Our goal is to promote recovery and restore stroke survivors to their highest level of independence through our specialized expertise, coordinated teamwork, and personalized approach to supporting stroke survivors.”

If you are interested in learning more about the Stroke Recovery Program offered at Versailles Rehab, contact Dr. Stephen Winner at 937-526-5570. Versailles Rehab offers inpatient and outpatient therapy to people of all ages. It employs 15 full-time local therapists and is open seven days a week. Other specialty programs offered are Cardiac Care & Recovery, Orthopedic Rehab, Pulmonary Rehab, Vestibular (Balance) Rehab, LSVT BIG & LOUD Treatment for Parkinson’s Disease, Wound Care, Pain Management, Manual Therapy, Sports Medicine, and much more.