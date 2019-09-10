Master Gardening programs set at Fort Loramie Library

FORT LORAMIE — The Master Gardeners of Shelby County will present two workshops at the A.J. Wise – Fort Loramie Library, 300 E. Park St., Fort Loramie, Ohio.

On Saturday, Sept. 14, from 11 a.m. to noon, the program, Dividing perennials in the fall, will be presented. Perennials are plants, such as roses, peonies, and black-eyed Susans, that have a life cycle of two or more years. Rebecca Ingebo will be sharing information on how to divide perennials in the fall including a live demonstration.

On Monday, Sept. 23, from 6 to 7 p.m., “Square-foot gardening” will be presented. Sonnie and Bob Bernardi will discuss how to create a square foot garden as well as the secrets to good gardening.

The programs are free and no pre-registration is necessary.