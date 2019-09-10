Kerg elected new Shelby County GOP Central Committee chair

SIDNEY — At their monthly Shelby County Republican Party Central Committee meeting on Monday, Sept. 9, Aaron Heilers, GOP chair, accepted the resignation of the Central Committee Chair Lance Symonds. Symonds cited family and work responsibilities as the reason for stepping down. Heilers thanked Symonds for his service and called for an election to seat a replacement.

Shelby County Republican Central Committee elected Theresa Kerg as the new Shelby County Republican Central Committee chair. The Central Committee chair is responsible for direction of all other officers and shall see their duties are properly peformed. The chair shall preside at all regular and special Central Committee meetings.

The Shelby County Republican Party reviewed a very successful Shelby County Fair presence. PR Committee Chair Kerg, invited all to attend the Republican Party’s booth at the Shelby County’s Farmer’s Market Sept. 21 through Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. to noon, where Trump Gear will be available, and debuted the 2019 Shelby County Republican Party 200 Club Dinner scheduled for Oct. 10 at Shelby Oaks with guest speaker Larry Householder, speaker of the Ohio House.

The Shelby County Republican Party’s website is www.shelbycountyrepublicanparty.com.