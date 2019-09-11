ONGOING

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Disaster!: A 70s Disaster Movie… Musical!,” Sept. 12 through Nov. 3. Times vary. Tickets: $61-$74; includes dinner. Visit www.lacomedia.com.

• Tickets are on sale for Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group’s Oct. 18 performance at the Victoria Theater. Show begins at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $52 and are on sale now at Ticket Center Stage, by phone at 937-228-3630 or online at ticketcenterstage.com.

• The Little C Music Festival will take place on Sept. 13 and 14 in downtown Canton at The Auricle. Two-day festival passes are $20, while Friday and Saturday individual passes are $10. All passes can be purchased at https://www.littlecmusicfestival.com/tickets.

• Waynesfield Public Library, 108 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, will host story times every Thursday morning, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m., free admission.

• The Champaign Aviation Museum will be hosting the fifth annual Remembrance Day Ceremony for WWII Army Air Corps and Army Air Force service men on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 11 a.m. Event is free and open to the public.

• The Piqua YWCA will be holding yoga classes for five weeks starting Monday, Aug. 19. Classes will run from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. every Monday. Class fees are $38 for the 5 week session or $12 per class. YWCA membership ($30 plus tax) is also required. To register or for more questions, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 North Wayne St. or call 937-773-6626.

• Registration for Brukner’s “Homeschool Nature Club” opens Aug. 1 for home schooled children ages five to 12. Sessions will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month running September through May. Program fee is $3 for members and $6 for non-members per class. Payment is due at the time of registration and cash or check is accepted. Deadline for registration is 5 p.m. on the Monday before each program.

• The Wilson Health Auxiliary is hosting a Collective Goods Book Sale on Tuesday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Main Lobby of the Hospital. Stop by to check out the great selection of books and gifts. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Wilson Health Auxiliary. The Auxiliary funds are used to purchase new equipment and technology at Wilson Health. In addition, the Auxiliary provides a number of scholarships each Spring to graduating high school students majoring in the medical field.

• Small Oneders, a new program for babies aged 3 to 23 months, and their caregiver(s) will be offered Monday Sept. 9, 16 and 23 at 5:15 p.m. at the Amos Memorial Public Library. This interactive program focuses on rhymes, songs, movement and sensory activities to be shared by the adult and their child. Sessions last for 20 to 25 minutes and continue in October. No registration is required for these programs and they are offered free of charge. Patrons seeking more information may call the children’s room of the library at 937-492-8354.

• Tales for Twos, for children age 2 to 4 years, along with a caregiver will be offered on Wednesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. at the Amos Memorial Public Library beginning Sept. 4. This programs runs the first three Wednesday of each month. Each session lasts approximately 30 minutes and focuses on books, songs, movement and craft activities selected for this age group. No registration is required for these programs and they are offered free of charge. Patrons seeking more information may call the children’s room of the library at 937-492-8354.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will hold a story time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. and is open to all ages.

• The New Bremen Public Library will hold a story time every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. for all ages up to first grade.

• The New Bremen Public Library will host a Lego Robotics Club at 4 p.m. The program spans three weeks beginning Tuesday, Sept. 10. IT Manager Fred Miller will teach students in 2nd through 8th grade on the Lego EV3 robot and programming system. Registration is required and space is limited.

• The Piqua Public Library will hold a book sale from Monday, Sept. 9 to Saturday, Sept. 14 during regular hours in the library bookstore. Books, magazines and other materials in the book store will be for sale for 50% off.

• The Piqua Library will host genealogy help, from 1:30 to 5 p.m., in the Local History Dept., each Friday in September. Appointments may be made for other days; call 937-773-6753 ext. 229.

• “Internet 101: The Basics” will be held at the Piqua Public Library every Wednesday from Sept. 11 through Sept. 25 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the second floor computers. Those interested can register by calling 937-440-3465 or emailing barbara.nicodemus@jfs.ohio.gov.

• The Piqua Library will host “Walk Piqua,” each Monday and Thursday in September, from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Meet in lobby.

• The Piqua Library will host “Beginning Garments Sewing Class,” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., each Friday in September. A general knowledge of sewing and pattern reading is required, and participants must bring their own sewing machines. Limit is 10 adults and pre-registration is required. Those interested can pre-register by calling 937-773-6753.

• The Piqua Library will host “Sit, Stitch ‘N Gab,” from noon to 1:30 p.m., each Wednesday in September. Bring your crochet, knit, or embroidery project.

• The Piqua Farmer’s Market will take place every Thursday through September 19 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. in front of the Fort Piqua Plaza on High Street in downtown Piqua.

• The Cridersville Public Library will hold a music and early literacy program, “Music & Movement” at 4 p.m. every Thursday in September. Children of all ages are welcome.

• The New Knoxville Community Library will host a family story time every Thursday in September at 10:30 a.m. for children in infancy through kindergarten with a caregiver.

• Grand Lake Health System will offer free blood pressure screenings for the public on a walk-in basis every second Wednesday at the Stallo Memorial Library September through May, beginning at noon.

• The Cridersville Public Library will hold their book sale from Sept. 14 to 18 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All books can be purchased for a quarter each.

• The White Memorial Library will hold a story time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

• The White Memorial Library will hold Euchre at 1 p.m. every Tuesday.

• The White Memorial Library will hold a “Lego Robotics Club: EV3 Class” every Thursday at 4 p.m. starting Sept. 12 and will run for three weeks. Library IT Manager Fred Miller will teach the program. Space is limited and registration is required.

• A Farmer’s Market is going to be held every Saturday beginning 9 a.m. on the gravel lot east of the Waynesfield library.

• Tickets on sale for Phish founding member Trey Anastasio’s performance, “An Acoustic Evening with Trey Anastasio,” at the Victoria Theatre, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, beginning at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit Ticket Center Stage Box Office, located at the Schuster Center; call 937-228-3630; or visit ticketcenterstage.com.

• Tickets on sale for Branford Marsalis live in concert at the Clyde Theatre, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary; to purchase, visit www.clydetheatre.com, or call 800-514-3849, or visit The Clyde box office.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 12

• The New Bremen Public Library will host Lego Robotics for children ages third grade and above at 3:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 13

• The Knights of Columbus, Sidney Chapter, will be hosting their fish fry for September from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at 1300 N. Fourth Ave., Sidney. Dine in for adults is $8 and carry-out is $7.50. Children 11 and under eat for $4.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 14

• The Piqua Public Library will be holding a football trivia contest from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the Louis Room. Pre-register by calling 937-773-6753.

• The Master Gardeners of Shelby County will present the program “Dividing perennials in the fall” from 11 a.m. to noon at the A.J. Wise-Fort Loramie Library, 300 E. Parl St., Fort Loramie. Program is free and open to the public,

• The Queen City Beautiful Doll Club will present its annual fall doll show & sale featuring fashion dolls of all eras from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at EnterTRAINment Junction Expo room, 7379 Squire Court, West Chester Township. Admission is $5 for adults; children ages 12 and under are free. For more information, call 513-207-8409 or email askmargie@aol.com.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 15

• Brukner Nature Center will host “View from the Vista” from 2 to 4 p.m. The community is invited to come out and learn how to identify different birdlife.

MONDAY, SEPT. 16

• The Auglaize County Public District Library’s IT Services Coordinator Fred Miller will be available from 10:30 a.m. to noon. for general computer questions during Technology Help Times. Individual instruction can be scheduled by calling 419-738-2921 or going online.

• The Auglaize County Public District Library will host a craft for adults at 6 p.m.

• “Paws to Read,” a program for kids in Kindergarten through second grade featuring trained therapy dog Sadie, will be held at the Auglaize County Public District Library with sessions beginning at 6 p.m.

• The Cridersville Public Library’s IT Services Coordinator Fred Miller will be available from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. for general computer questions during Technology Help Times. Individual instruction can be scheduled by calling 419-645-5447 or going online.

• The New Knoxville Community Library will host “Maker Monday” between 2 and 7 p.m. All ages are welcome to come in and make homemade ice cream. Pre-registration is required.

• The White Memorial Library’s IT Services Coordinator Fred Miller will be available from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for general computer questions during Technology Help Times. Individual instruction can be scheduled by calling 419-568-5851 or going online.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 17

• The Piqua Public Library will host a movie night featuring the 1977 animated movie “The Hobbit.” Event is free but pre-registration is requested and can be done by calling 937-773-6753.

• The Stallo Memorial Library will hold a Kid’s Book Club for third and fourth grade children at 3:45 p.m. Sign ups are at the library and snacks will be provided.

• “Southern Charm Book Discussion” will be held at the White Memorial Library at 4:30 p.m. Sweet tea and pie will be provided during the discussion.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18

• The Auglaize County Public District Library will host a pixel art crafting session for children ages 10 and older beginning at 3:30 p.m.

• The Adult Book Club at Otterbein Cridersville will meet at 12:30 p.m. to discuss “Manhattan Beach” by Jennifer Egan. Members of the public are welcome.

• “Paws to Read,” a program for kids in Kindergarten through second grade featuring trained therapy dog Sadie, will be held at the Cridersville Public Library with sessions beginning at 6 p.m.

• The New Knoxville Public Library will host an afternoon of games beginning at 3 p.m. for children aged fourth grade and older.

• Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center invites the community to join Monica L. Walker, Elder Services Coordinator, Elder Justice Unit—Consumer Protection Section, Office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost for an Elder Financial Exploitation Seminar. This educational seminar is a free event and is open to the public, and will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. at Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, 200 Marker Road in Versailles. Seating is limited, so reservations are needed. For more information or to RSVP, please contact Casey Ellis at 937-526-5570 or CEllis@VersaillesRehab.com

THURSDAY, SEPT. 19

• The Piqua Public Library will host the Dayton Jazz Orchestra for an evening of jazz as part of the “Friends of the Piqua Public Library Lounge Series” at 7 p.m. in the library. Free tickets will be made available beginning Sept. 12, while supplies last.

• The Mad Scientist Club will meet at the New Bremen Public Library at 3:30 p.m. This month’s activity is an apple taste test.

• There will be a crafting for adults activity at the New Knoxville Public Library at 6 p.m. Signing up is requred.

• Join Brukner Nature Center staff and volunteers from 5 to 9 p.m. for this month’s Dine to Donate at Skyline Chili, 1775 W. Main St., Troy. Rapid Fired Pizza will donate 15 percent of all sales made by supporters of Brukner Nature Center. Supporters must present a flier, which can be found online at www.bruknernaturecenter.com. No coupons, discounts or other offers are valid during the fundraiser event. Proceeds will help support the wildlife at Brukner Nature Center.