24 people treated for anhydrous ammonia exposure

SIDNEY — Twenty-four people were treated between two calls to Mama Rosa’s for anhydrous ammonia exposure Wednesday morning.

Four of the 24 patients were transported by Sidney Fire Department (SFD) to Wilson Health for further evaluation.

According to a press release from Sidney Department of Fire & Emergency Services, the fire department was first dispatched to the business at 1843 Progress Way Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 7:26 a.m. on the report of anhydrous ammonia exposure.

Upon arrival, Mama Rosa’s employees said approximately one-third of a pound of anhydrous ammonia had leaked due to a broken valve. The spill leaked for approximately 15 seconds before it was contained by maintenance personnel. Firefighters performed an investigation with monitoring equipment and detectors and did not detect any dangerous levels of odors or vapors.

Paramedics treated nine patients, transporting three to Wilson Health.

Then later on Wednesday at 9:03 a.m., SFD was again dispatched Mama Rosa’s on a continuation of an anhydrous ammonia exposure. Again, firefighters performed an investigation with monitoring equipment and detectors, and again monitors did not detect any dangerous levels of odors or vapors.

During the second incident one patient was transported to Wilson Health, and an additional 14 patients were evaluated and released by SFD.

A total of 24 total patients were evaluated by SFD.

The Shelby County EMA was contacted regarding the exposure.

SFD staff was re-called to provide coverage at the Sidney fire stations.