As part of ongoing Bicentennial events Local historian and attorney Rich Wallace presents a program on interesting and humorous courtroom tales in the Shelby County Common Pleas Courtroom on Thursday, Sept. 12. Wallace started by talking about how the Shelby County community was not happy when the current courthouse was built due to its large price tag for the time and reduced room for people to watch court cases compared to the previous courthouse. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_SDN091419CourtTalk.jpg As part of ongoing Bicentennial events Local historian and attorney Rich Wallace presents a program on interesting and humorous courtroom tales in the Shelby County Common Pleas Courtroom on Thursday, Sept. 12. Wallace started by talking about how the Shelby County community was not happy when the current courthouse was built due to its large price tag for the time and reduced room for people to watch court cases compared to the previous courthouse. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News