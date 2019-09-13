On the agendas

Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities will meet Monday, Sept. 16, at 12:30 p.m. at the board office, 1200 Children’s Home Road.

Items on the agenda include administrative reports from the support services director, community education and outreach director, early childhood director and early intervention director. The superintendent will also submit a report. An executive session is planned to consider the employment of a public employee or official.

Shelby County Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Monday, Sept. 16, at 3 p.m. at the board office.

The board is expected to discuss the Lehman polling location, removal of voting equipment,, certify write-in candidates, allocate voting equipment, approve the ballot order review the inter-county policy procedures and review the 2020 budget. An executive session is planned to discuss personnel/security.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m. at the board office.

Items on the agenda include approving a revised Sidney Education Association agreement; advertising and receiving bids for the purchase of a school bus; an agreement with the Midwest Regional Education Service Center for early childhood intervention specialist services; a contract for the construction of a 40 foot by 64 foot barn; and accepting resignations and employment of staff.

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Board of Education will meet Monday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m.

Items on the agenda include reports from the maintenance supervisor, elementary principal, high school principal and superintendent, who will discuss capital projects and school safety.