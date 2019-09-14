UNOH receives Champions of Character 5-Star Institution Award from NAIA

LIMA – The University of Northwestern Ohio is the recipient of the Champions of Character 5-Star Institution Award from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for 2018-19.

To receive the award, members must score 60 or more points on the NAIA Champions of Character Scorecard. Institutions were measured based on a demonstrated commitment to Champions of Character and earned points in each of the following categories: character training, conduct in competition, academic focus, character recognition and character promotion. Institutions also earned points based on exceptional student-athlete grade point averages and by obtaining zero ejections during competition throughout the course of the academic year.

The University of Northwestern Ohio received a Silver Award status for the third consecutive year, meaning it received between 79-85 points out of 100.

“We are honored to be receiving this recognition from the NAIA,” UNOH Athletic Director Chris Adams said. “I am always impressed by the caliber of our UNOH student-athletes. This award will continue to serve as a teaching opportunity for future athletes at UNOH and the standards we expect them to meet.”

UNOH will be recognized on the Champions of Character website and receive a special certificate noting the honor. UNOH President Jeffrey A. Jarvis and Adams also will be recognized at the annual NAIA National Convention in April. This is the ninth year UNOH has received the Champions of Character Institution Award.

This year, 180 NAIA institutions earned the Five-Star Institution Award. Included were 62 institutions at the gold distinction level, 76 at the silver distinction level and 42 at the bronze distinction level.

The Wolverine Hoosier Athletic Conference as a whole was honored as a Five Star conference along with 10 of the 12 current member schools.

For information on the Champions of Character program, visit www.naia.org/champions-of-character.