Weekend festivals

Chase Clemons, 5, of Sidney, son of Joe and Amy Clemons, has his face painted by Sarah Carey, of Piqua, at the Meaningful Life Ministries block party on Saturday, Sept. 14. People ate food, listened to live music and played games.

Bill Duncan, of Seymour, Ind., performs at the Meaningful Life Ministries block party on Saturday, Sept. 14. People ate food, listened to live music and played games.

Alayna Patton, 7, of Yorkshire, daughter of Ben and Trisha Patton, looks out from an old photo at the Versailles Bicentennial Celebration in the Park on Saturday, Sept. 14.

People listen to live music at the Versailles Bicentennial Celebration in the Park on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Tyler Diegel, left, to right, of Ansonia, offers a french fry to his niece Stella Myers, 11 months, held by her mom, Sierra Woodyard, both of Piqua, at the Versailles Bicentennial Celebration in the Park on Saturday, Sept. 14. Stella is also the daughter of Mathew Myers.

Alexandria Mitchell, left, front, 4, is handed a cup of healthy food by Wilson Health pediatrician Michael Magalnick, both of Troy, as Alexandria’s mom, Esther Mitchell and sister Claire Mitchell, 2, all of Troy, watch during the Wilson Health Community Kids Day on Saturday, Sept. 14. The girls are the children of Grant Mitchell.

Gwendolyn Burns, left, 2, of Anna, daughter of Brent Burns, is handed an anti-smoking coloring book by Wilson Health respiratory specialist Mary Moeller, of Minster, during the Wilson Health Community Kids Day on Saturday, Sept. 14. With Gwendolyn are her sister, Ayla Lewis, daughter of Brent Burns and Brandon Lewis, 6, and their mom, Courtney Burns, both of Anna.

Ram Handaragal, left, gets child seat pointers from Wilson Health RN and carseat technician Misty Wooddell, both of Sidney, during the Wilson Health Community Kids Day on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Grant Blakeman, 3, of Port Jefferson, son of Heather Cox and Bryan Blakeman, jumps in a bounce house at the Meaningful Life Ministries block party on Saturday, Sept. 14. People ate food, listened to live music and played games.