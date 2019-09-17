ZBA approves a conditional use permit

SIDNEY —The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) approved a conditional use permit for a home occupation bakery during Monday’s meeting.

The board granted the conditional use permit request of Megan Wade-Allen for a home occupation at 817 Foraker Ave., specifically to bake products for sale. The dwelling at 817 Foraker Ave. is a single family residence located in the R-1 single family residence district. Home occupations are a conditional use in the R-1 district, Barbara Dulworth, community development director said.

Other than the conditions set forth by the zoning code, Dulworth recommended for the board to also impose the following seven conditions:

• No one other than members of the household is to be employed at the residence;

• Client/vendor appointments must be conducted soley between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, with no appointments on Sunday;

• Appointments must be scheduled so there is no less than 15 minutes between the end of one appointment and the beginning of another;

• No outdoor storage or display shall be allowed. One sign, on more than 12-inches by 12-inches, mounted flat against the wall of the residence shall be allowed with approval of a permanent sign permit;

• A backflow prevention device must be installed with the inspection report submitted to the Shelby County Health Department as well as the city utilities department;

• Any public advertisement may not include the address of where the home occupation is being conducted. The address must be removed from the Facebook page for the business and any other public advertisement; and

• The business must be conducted in compliance with all federal, state and local laws and ordinances.

The board asked Wade-Allen if she understood the conditions Dulworth listed. Wade-Allen said she did not understand the backflow requirement. After Board Chair Tom Ehler explained it to her, she said she thought a backflow prevention device was already installed in her home. Ehler told her to check into it based upon the inspection.

Wade-Allen also said the condition about no business on Sunday would be an issue, as she works a full time job and sometimes customers need to pick up items for events happening on Sundays. She said she wants to ensure a fresh product and only has maybe two orders to be picked up a week. She told the board the business is only going to be a part time business to supplement her income.

Neighbor and Foraker Avenue resident, Rebecca Drinnen, attended to ask how much additional vehicular traffic could be expected in the neighborhood. Drinnen said her primary concern was additional vehicles parking on the already crowded street.

Wade-Allen said she has a six-car parking area in her driveway, with four additional spaces in the rear of the home, so parking would not be an issue.

Drinnen said she felt her question was adequately addressed.

The permit was approved by the board, with the amended condition to allow client/vendor appointments to be conducted between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and appointments on Sunday between noon to 8 p.m.; and for Wade-Allen to ask clients/vendors to use her parking spots within her driveway.

Board members Jim Fortkamp and Richard Sommer were absent Monday and were excused by the board.

