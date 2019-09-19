125 Years

Sept. 18, 1894

Jacob Armentrout, who has taken charge of the saloon on Ohio avenue, recently occupied by Joseph Jenkins, has put up a sign, naming the place “Solders’ Home.” While many of old soldiers are not averse to taking a drink occasionally, they are generally indignant that the saloon should be called their home. There have been threats of forcibly taking down the sign.

100 Years

Sept. 18, 1919

The village of Russia was visited by a disastrous fire early Sunday morning, resulting in the destruction of the residence, grocery and general store of Joseph Dapore, and the restaurant and soft drink establishment of Jack O’Neal. Cause of the fire has not been determined. It was discovered shortly before daylight Sunday in a barn at the rear of the residence and spread quickly despite efforts of a quickly formed bucket brigade. Hard work by volunteers saved the building occupied by Felix Francis to the west, and the church and other buildings to the east.

———

Gertrude Hatfield, who has been supervisor of speech and lip reading for the deaf at the State School in Columbus, has resigned to accept a position which came to her unsolicited as principal of the new day school for the deaf in the Akron schools.

75 Years

Sept. 18, 1944

With one of the biggest Wednesday crowds in history, the Shelby county fair moved into its second large day today, with most of the entries in the various departments judged and awaiting inspection by an even larger crown of fairgoers today. Frederick Egbert’s Shorthorn steers took both the grand champion and reserve champion in the 4-H classification. In the Smith-Hughes classification, John Fleckenstein showed the grand champion steer, and Clarence Harrod, the reserve champion.

———

Kenneth McDowell was elected president of the Sidney Kiwanis club for 1945 at the annual election held as part of the regular luncheon meeting yesterday noon. Dr. Clayton Kiracofe was named vice president, and Arthur Allinger, treasurer. Elected to the board of directors for four-year terms were: Harry Binkley, Henry VerWayne, Harold Linker, and William Amos.

50 Years

Sept. 18, 1969

Twenty-five members of the Football Mothers Club were present for the September 9 meeting held in the home of Mrs. Delbert Leistner.

The hostess conducted several contests with prizes going to Mrs. Richard Flanagan, Mrs. Ray Cotterman, Mrs. Harry Dickman, Mrs. Harry Corbin and Mrs. Herbert Dowler.

———

James Brentlinger, of 510 Montrose street, has received notification that he has passed the Ohio real estate brokers examination.

25 Years

Sept 18, 1994

Golfer Matt Roth of Sidney will fulfill a life-long dream when he tees it up Thursday for the first round of the BC Open in Binghamton, N.Y., a stop on the Professional Golf Association (PGA) Tour.

Roth, 1738 Letitia Drive, qualified for his first PGA Tour event when he shot a round of 68 Monday during an open qualifying session at a nearby course.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-12.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org