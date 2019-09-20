Notary modernization moves ahead in Ohio

Notary Public commission facts:

• This process eliminates 88 counties from working in silos.

• Requires non-attorney applicants to file a criminal records check, complete three hours of education and pass a test for a new notary public commission.

• Requires non-attorney applicants to submit a criminal record check and complete a one-hour education course for a renewal of a notary public commission.

• Requires attorneys to complete a three-hour class to receive their notary public commission. As has been the law, these commissions do not expire.

• Permits electronic notarization in Ohio for anyone commissioned as a notary public to begin on Sept. 20. An electronic notarization is an in-person notarization of a signature on a digital document – this requires the use of an electronic signature and an electronic seal.

• Permits online notarization in Ohio which can be performed by a resident of Ohio who is commissioned as a notary public and authorized by the Secretary of State’s office to perform online authorizations.