On the agendas

Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet Monday, Sept. 23 p.m. at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room. Prior to the meeting, a board welcome reception will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Wilson Atrium.

The board will hear various reports, approve donations, approve out-of-district learning experiences and approve personnel items.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will meet on Monday, Sept. 23, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

Council members will receive a presentation on the neighborhood beautification award.

It is expected for council to also adopt three ordinances, and they are:

• To assess the cost of weed cutting and removal of litter or junk or maintenance or removal of dead, dangerous or diseased trees on private property;

• To levy special assessments for the construction and replacement of certain described curb and gutters in the city;

• To rezone certain properties along Wapakoneta Avenue from an O-1 office district to a R-1 single family district.

Council is expected to also adopt four resolutions, and they are:

• To confirm the appointment of Robert Guillozet and Jake Lochard to the Sidney Energy Special Improvement District Board of Directors;

• To confirm the reappointment of Ralph F. Keister III to the Income Tax Board of Appeals (PRE-2016) and the Local Board of Tax Review;

• To adopt the five-year financial plan for years 2020-2024;

• To authorize City Manager Mark Cundiff to enter into an income sharing agreement with Sidney City School District regarding the real property tax abatement granted to HomeTown Investments, LTD.

There will also be a discussion on the holiday parking hours in the downtown.

In final business, council will go into an executive session to discuss pending or imminent court action and to consider the discipline and employment of public employee.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools will hold a special meeting Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 5:30 p.m. at the board office. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss placing a tax levy on the March 2020 election.

Edison State Board of Trustees

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday, Sept. 25. at 2:30 p.m. at the Piqua campus.

Items on the agenda include approval of the college’s credit hour policy and the 2020 meeting schedule, a report from President Dr. Doreen Larson, monitoring report, regional campuses report and trustee committee reports. The board will also receive updates on ACT and OACC.

West Central Ohio Network Board

SIDNEY — The West Central Ohio Network Board will meet Friday, Sept. 27, at 9 a.m. at the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 1200 Childrens Home Road, Sidney.