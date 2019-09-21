125 Years

Sept 21, 1894

Yesterday the attendance at the county fair was very large, and it is considered the largest crowd that was ever present on the second day of a Shelby county fair. A total of $804.30 was taken in at the treasurer’s office and $91.08 was taken in at the grandstand.

———

The tannery and collar and net factory of R. Given and Son will begin work this week. The new tannery, which is a fine one, is completed and is equipped with best of machinery.

100 Years

Sept 21, 1919

Postmaster Val Lee has received word from the Government warehouse at Chicago that the army foodstuffs order through the Sidney post office will be shipped in a very short time. The warehouse has orders for 160,000,000 pounds of food and it takes time to get that amount ready for delivery.

———

Emerson Deam, of Sidney, was elected president when members of Co. H. 32nd infantry held their reunion at Overlook park, West Milton, yesterday. Homer Prakel, of Versailles, was elected secretary. Attending from Sidney were: Deam, Roy T. Miller, George Wagner, John Offenbacker, Hilton Wiant, Wm. Kenneaster, Gail King, Knox Pruden, Ed Gerstner, Elmer Webber, Barney Wilkins, James Blackford, and Robert Taylor.

———

The National Baseball Commission was in Cincinnati today to arrange details for the world’s series. The American league team remains to be decided, although Chicago is out in front.

75 Years

Sept. 21, 1944

Announcement of the opening of a veterinarian office at 230 South Main avenue, in the former Ingland residence, was made today by Dr. L.E. Meckstroth. A graduate of Ohio State University, he comes to Sidney from New Knoxville.

———

Impressive ceremonies marked the installation of Henry Thaman, as commander, and other officers of the Sidney Post of the American Legion last evening. Emerson Deam, president of the past commander’s association of the local post, was the installing officer.

———

Organization of the Sihelby County Real Estate association was completed at a dinner meeting held last night in the Hotel Wagner. Officers elected include; T.J. Kerrigan, president; Karl J. Young, vice president; George E. Sturm, secretary and treasurer.

50 Years

Sept. 21, 1969

WAPAKONETA – A total of $352,519 has been raised by Auglaize and the seven surrounding counties, for the Neil Armstrong Museum to be constructed east of Wapakoneta along Interstate 75. Auglaize County succeeded in raising $209,227 of that total.

Other counties and amounts they raised are: Miami, $47,322; Logan, $15,000 (a verbal commitment that is not included in the total); Hancock, $5,000 from Marathon Oil Co.; Mercer, $12,195; Hardin, $1,537, Shelby, $16,000; and Allen, $89,225. St. Marys raised $3,074 and Minster $1,600.

———

The Sidney Kiwanis Club’s “Layman of the Year’ award was presented at the club’s meeting this week to John Bryant Wearly, 705 Taft Street, a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ. The award certificate was presented by Roger McGee, chairman of the club’s Support of Churches committee.

The Kiwanis committee, in honoring Wearly, said that he is always willing to use his time and talents to serve his church and his community in whatever way he can.

25 Years

Sept 21, 1994

MONETA, Va. (AP) – Dead men don’t sweat.

That’s one reason the Presley Commission claims to have proof the King lives.

Threats from organized crime forced Elvis to fake his demise and stage a phony funeral replete with his perspiring wax likeness inside a coffin so he could enter the federal witness protection program, a commission report said Friday.

Elvis has moved from place to place, living in disguises and using a dozen aliases and validating at least some of the sightings reported in supermarket tabloids, the report contended.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

