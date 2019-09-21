Resident voices concerns during Kettlersville Village Council meeting

KETTLERSVILLE – A resident expressed concerns about trees, trash and recycling containers and the condition of the old general store during the Kettlersville Village Council meeting on Sept. 3.

The old general store has been deemed a fire hazard, and council has passed a resolution declaring it a public nuisance. Mayor Eric Kaminsky will contact the Health Department, Land Bank and state representatives.

Trash and recycling containers are in the street and have not been put away after pick-up has been made. Kaminsky will contact other municipalities to see if there is a resolution or ordinance regarding this situation, and council will consider one for Kettlersville.

Trees are in poor shape and have lost limbs in recent storms. The village will contact property owners.

In old business, several residents objected to the South Street/Easy Avenue replat project during the council’s August meeting, and council directed the mayor to contact the village attorney.

At the September meeting, Kaminsky said the village attorney advised that all property owners needed to agree to the replat. If the matter had to go to court, expenses could be thousands of dollars. After discussion, the council voted to end the project at this time.

The village was waiting on the contractor to begin work on storm drain repairs, which did begin on Sept. 6.

Funds from the permissive license fund have been requested from the Shelby County engineer for traffic signs.

It was reported that work would begin soon on repairs to the overhead door in the back truck bay.

An estimate for replacement of a 35 mph sign has been submitted, and the village is waiting on a response from the insurance carrier.

Zoning Officer Randy Wentz checked Kettlersville ordinances for zoning requirements for fencing on above-ground swimming pools, and no mention of swimming pools was found.

The zoning text only states that fences that obstruct visibility can be no more than 6 feet high. Hedges can be no more than 8 feet high. On corner lots, fences can be no more than 2.5 feet high on sides of property that abut roads.

Kaminsky checked with Health Department, and it does not regulate or inspect private swimming pools. Ohio Revised Code and Ohio Administrative Code also only regulate public swimming pools.

Kaminsky also inquired with Ohio Municipal League, but no reply was received before the meeting.

During new business, council voted to accept Resolution 2019-15 accepting the rates and amounts for the Budget Commission.

Also, Kaminsky informed council that his petition for election had been certified by the Board of Elections.