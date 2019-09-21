Edison State responds to workforce needs with new programs

PIQUA – Edison State Community College is working to meet the needs of the regional workforce, offering various new career-ready degree options in aviation; heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration; veterinary technology; and web development.

Additionally, the college has developed an emergency medical technician certificate, which is one of several new one-year certificate and short-term technical certificate programs designed to give students the skills needed to enter a new career field or advance in their current role.

“Edison State is responding to regional and state needs for in-demand career fields,” Tony Human, dean of professional and technical programs, said. “We are engaging with our educational and industry partners to help fill the employment gap through degree pathways and stackable credentials. These partnerships are critical in helping students enter the workforce prepared and qualified to perform their jobs from day one.”

A new Associate of Applied Science degree in aviation–professional pilot prepares students with the required Federal Aviation Administration certificate for initial employment as aircraft pilots in a wide variety of entry-level, flight-related occupations. Such occupations may include commercial airline pilot, flight instructor, cargo pilot (through a partnership with Castle Air, a subsidiary of American Airlines), banner tow pilot, jump plane pilot, corporate transportation and more. In some instances, additional specialized training and flight hours will be required. Students aspiring to gain employment with airlines can elect to use their flight instructor certificate to help build flight time in an economical manner.

The aviation–single-engine commercial pilot certificate prepares students for entry-level positions in the aviation field and can be completed in one year. Course work in this program articulates into the Associate of Applied Science degree in professional pilot. The aviation degree and certificate program are pending approval from the Ohio Department of Higher Education, the Higher Learning Commission and the Department of Education.

An industrial electricity short-term technical certificate also has been brought to life based on industry demand. Required courses for the short-term technical certificate include circuits, programmable logic controllers and analytical troubleshooting. Short-term technical certificates consist of three to seven courses that can be completed in less than one year.

A short-term technical certificate in emergency medical technician covers all aspects of emergency and pre-hospital medical care. Successful completion of the certificate program will allow students to register for the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians Exam.

Expanding upon the current heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration certificate program, Edison State will now offer an Associate of Applied Science degree in HVAC/R. The HVAC/R degree program provides students with the technical knowledge and skills to size, repair, install, service and maintain the operating condition of heating, air conditioning and refrigeration systems. This program includes instruction in machine reliability and diagnostic techniques, the use of testing equipment and the principles of mechanics, electricity and electronics as they relate to the repair of heating, air conditioning and refrigeration systems. The HVAC/R degree is pending approval from the Ohio Department of Higher Education, the Higher Learning Commission and the Department of Education.

The recently launched Associate of Applied Science degree in veterinary technology will train students to work in the field of veterinary medicine as a veterinary technician. Graduates of the program will be prepared to provide care under the supervision of a licensed veterinarian in the areas of animal husbandry, restraint, nursing, surgical preparation and assistance, drug administration, anesthesia, laboratory techniques, dentistry and radiography at private practices, emergency hospitals, specialty offices, research facilities, diagnostic laboratories and zoos.

Edison State’s Associate of Applied Business degree in web development provides students with the knowledge to code, build, analyze and maintain websites from a programming and design perspective. Students will learn to develop websites from the client-side and server-side to ensure that they understand all aspects of the development process. Students also will be introduced to elements of graphic design, as well as responsive design for mobile devices. The latest standards of HTML, CSS and JavaScript, as well as various programming languages and concepts for the web are included.

A software testing short-term technical certificate will provide students with the skills to enter a new job field or advance in their current role. Software testing is a career field that could be pursued by anyone interested in working on computers.

The academic programs outlined join other recently added programs offered at Edison State such as agribusiness (certificate), banking (associate of applied business degree, certificate, short-term technical certificate), clinical laboratory assistant (certificate), farm management (certificate) and medical scribe (short-term technical certificate).

For more information, visit www.edisonohio.edu/programs or call 937-778-8650.