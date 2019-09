NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Belmont University kicked off classes for its fall 2019 semester with a record-breaking enrollment number as the university welcomed 8,481 students to campus, tripling the 2,796 students enrolled in 2000 and marking a 57 percent increase in the last decade alone.

This marks Belmont’s 19th consecutive year of record enrollment.

Among the students for the fall semester are Erin Luft, of Yorkshire.

