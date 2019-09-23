Appraisers to attend event

SIDNEY — Appraisers will be on hand at the Bicentennial MarketPlace on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. The event will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Local collectors and appraisers will share their knowledge at no cost. If there is an artifact that you would like to learn what its fair market value might be, bring it to the MarketPlace during the appropriate hours to receive a free, informal appraisal:

•10 a.m. to noon: Sports cards and sports memorabilia, silver jewelry and other related items

• Noon to 2 p.m.: Coins and paper money

• 2 to 4 p.m.: China, glass and misc. Antiques

The event is free and open to the public.