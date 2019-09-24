125 Years

Sept. 24, 1894

Fire last night completely destroyed the mill of the Valley City Milling Co., on South Walnut avenue. It was discovered shortly after 11 o’clock and spread rapidly through the building and there was little fireman could do when they reached the scene. The total loss is estimated at $16,500. The building was owned by Isaac Betts and the machinery and equipment by W.C. Johnston. There was some insurance. Cause of the fire is unknown, but is thought to have been the work of an incendiary. The mill had not been running regularly, but it was intended to start up regular next week.

100 Years

Sept. 24, 1919

William Jennings Bryan will speak in Sidney in the interest of the dry forces on the afternoon of Oct. 28. The meeting will be held in the M.E. Church.

__________________________________________________________

Supt. McVay was advised today that a suitable teacher has been secured and cooperative night classes at Sidney High school will start on Oct. 6.

———

By a margin of three votes the Republicans took active control of peace treaty proceedings in the United States Senate today. While the action on which the vote came was not particularly important, the decision provides an index of the strength of the anti-forces.

75 Years

Sept. 24, 1944

Three youths escaped serious injury although the ice truck in which they were riding was heavily damaged in an accident at the Weber corner, northeast of Port Jefferson, yesterday afternoon. Lee Kendall was the driver of the truck which failed to negotiate the curve while enroute to Jackson Center. With him were Omer Terry of Sidney, and Joseph Glick, of Jackson Center.

50 years

Sept. 24, 1969

The Lucky Barrel is still worth a $600 prize after the name of Dale Bodine, a former Sidney resident now of Arizona, was drawn Tuesday at Flint’s The barrel has been moved to Dorsey’s Supper-Valu for a week.

———

A federal grant of approximately $9,100 will be sought by Shelby County toward a new law enforcement communications system which will cost an estimated $15,200. The proposed county-wide radio network, which would utilize the Sidney police department’s transmitter and antenna base, would cost the county only $6,100 if federal funds can be obtained.

The county-wide radio hookup is proposed by Sheriff Don Laws, in cooperation with Vernon Millhoff, city safety director. They discussed the plan Tuesday with county commissioners. Chairman Merton Maxwell indicated that commissioners will g along with the plan if a federal grant can be obtained. “This looks too good to dismiss,” Maxwell stated.

25 Years

Sept. 24, 1994

DEGRAFF – Major General Robert A. McIntosh, who grew up in DeGraff, has been named to lead the U.S. Air Force Reserve.

His appointment to Chief of Air Force Reserve was made by President Bill Clinton and is subject to confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

Currently assigned as Commander of the 22nd Air Force, Air Force Reserve at Dobbins Air Reserve base in Georgia, McIntosh is scheduled to take over his new post at the Pentagon in the nation’s capital by Nov. 1.

As Chief of the Air Force Reserve, McIntosh will advise the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, said Col. Don Hessenflow, public affairs officer for the Air Force Reserve at the Pentagon. McIntosh will also meet with federal legislators and help in preparation of budgets for the Air Force Reserve.

A 1961 graduate of Riverside High School, he attended Ohio University and earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration in 1966.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-15.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org