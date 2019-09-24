Rhine Turkey Shoot set for Sunday

RHINE — The 48th Rhine Turkey Shoot & Family Fun Festival will be held Sunday, Sept. 29.

Acording to organizers, this is the last year participants will be shooting at standing targets with live ammuntion.

The sign up for the shoot begins at 10:30 a.m. with the acutual shoot to begin at 11:30 a.m. Other highlights of the day includes the raffle drawing for over $4,700 in prizes. The top isprize is $1,000. There are 76 prizes in all and the drawings starts at 4:30 p.m.

The other highlight is the gun raffle. There is a chance to win one of five guns. A 50/50 raffle will also be held.

Also at the festival there will be games including the cake and craft wheels along with showdown

poker.

A children’s tent includes games and face painting and is available to entertain the kids along with the talented The Rev. Shawn’s juggling act.

Homemade food abounds with a choice of brats, hamburgers, shreaded chicken and hot dogs. Homemade chicken noodle and mock turtle soup along with freshly baked homemade pies will also be available.

Rhine Catholic Church is located 3 miles east of Botkins on Botkins Road.

All proceeds go to the St. Lawrence Catholic Church.