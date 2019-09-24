Fundraiser honors local African American leaders

SIDNEY — The Black Achievers Scholarship Committee (BASC) is honoring the contributions to Shelby County of James P. Humphrey, Sidney’s first African American mayor.; Robert Sims, Shelby County’s first African American deputy sheriff; and black businessman Eugene Wheeler by selling shirts at Sidney’s homecoming game on Oct. 11.

The shirts — which also recognize the 172 students who received Black Achievers Scholarships and Grants since the committee was organized on Jan. 29, 1987 — are$20 each and come in a variety of sizes. The shirts may also be purchased — while the supply lasts — from BASC’s website,

https://blackachieversscholarship.com/.

All proceeds will go to the future scholarships for area youth.

Ernst Sports and Buckeye Home Services have contributed to the fundraiser.