Let Yourself Go

ONGOING

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Disaster!: A 70s Disaster Movie… Musical!,” Sept. 12 through Nov. 3. Times vary. Tickets: $61-$74; includes dinner. Visit www.lacomedia.com.

• Tickets are on sale for Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group’s Oct. 18 performance at the Victoria Theater. Show begins at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $52 and are on sale now at Ticket Center Stage, by phone at 937-228-3630 or online at ticketcenterstage.com.

• The New Albany Symphony Chorus opens their 2019/2020 season on Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. with “Mahler 2: ‘The Resurrection.’” Tickets rage from $15 to $23 in advance and can be purchased by calling CAPA at 614-469-0939, by going online at www.ticketmaster.com, or in person at Ticketmaster outlets or at the McCoy Center for the Arts beginning one hour prior to the performance.

• Waynesfield Public Library, 108 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, will host story times every Thursday morning, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m., free admission.

• Registration for Brukner’s “Homeschool Nature Club” opens Aug. 1 for home schooled children ages five to 12. Sessions will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month running September through May. Program fee is $3 for members and $6 for non-members per class. Payment is due at the time of registration and cash or check is accepted. Deadline for registration is 5 p.m. on the Monday before each program.

• Small Oneders, a new program for babies aged 3 to 23 months, and their caregiver(s) will be offered Monday Sept. 9, 16 and 23 at 5:15 p.m. at the Amos Memorial Public Library. This interactive program focuses on rhymes, songs, movement and sensory activities to be shared by the adult and their child. Sessions last for 20 to 25 minutes and continue in October. No registration is required for these programs and they are offered free of charge. Patrons seeking more information may call the children’s room of the library at 937-492-8354.

• Tales for Twos, for children age 2 to 4 years, along with a caregiver will be offered on Wednesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. at the Amos Memorial Public Library beginning Sept. 4. This programs runs the first three Wednesday of each month. Each session lasts approximately 30 minutes and focuses on books, songs, movement and craft activities selected for this age group. No registration is required for these programs and they are offered free of charge. Patrons seeking more information may call the children’s room of the library at 937-492-8354.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will hold a story time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. and is open to all ages.

• The New Bremen Public Library will hold a story time every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. for all ages up to first grade.

• A children’s story time will be held every Thursday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. in the children’s department at the Piqua Public Library. Registration is required and two programs are available; one for toddlers and caregivers, and one for pre-k children ages 3 and older.

• The Piqua Library will host genealogy help, from 1:30 to 5 p.m., in the Local History Dept., each Friday in September and October. Appointments may be made for other days; call 937-773-6753 ext. 229.

• The Piqua Library will host “Walk Piqua,” each Monday and Thursday in September and October, from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Meet in lobby.

• The Piqua Library will host “Beginning Garments Sewing Class,” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., each Friday in September. A general knowledge of sewing and pattern reading is required, and participants must bring their own sewing machines. Limit is 10 adults and pre-registration is required. Those interested can pre-register by calling 937-773-6753.

• The Piqua Library will host “Sit, Stitch ‘N Gab,” from noon to 1:30 p.m., each Wednesday in September and October. Bring your crochet, knit, or embroidery project.

• The Cridersville Public Library will hold a music and early literacy program, “Music & Movement” at 4 p.m. every Thursday in September and October. Children of all ages are welcome.

• The Cridersville Public Library will host a Lego Robotics Club at 4 p.m. The program spans three weeks beginning Wednesday, Oct. 2. IT Manager Fred Miller will teach students in 2nd through 8th grade on the Lego EV3 robot and programming system. Registration is required and space is limited.

• The New Knoxville Community Library will host a family story time every Thursday in September and October at 10:30 a.m. for children in infancy through kindergarten with a caregiver.

• Grand Lake Health System will offer free blood pressure screenings for the public on a walk-in basis every second Wednesday at the Stallo Memorial Library September through May, beginning at noon.

• The Stallo Memorial Library will host a Lego Robotics Club at 4 p.m. The program spans three weeks beginning Tuesday, Oct. 1. IT Manager Fred Miller will teach students in 2nd through 8th grade on the Lego EV3 robot and programming system. Registration is required and space is limited.

• The Stallo Memorial Library will hold a story time every Tuesday in October beginning at 10:30 a.m. for children ages 3 and older.

• The New Knoxville Community Library will host a Lego Robotics Club at 4 p.m. The program spans three weeks beginning Thursday, Oct. 3. IT Manager Fred Miller will teach students in 2nd through 8th grade on the Lego EV3 robot and programming system. Registration is required and space is limited.

• The White Memorial Library will hold a story time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

• The White Memorial Library will hold Euchre at 1 p.m. every Tuesday.

• A Farmer’s Market is going to be held every Saturday beginning 9 a.m. on the gravel lot east of the Waynesfield library.

• Tickets on sale for Phish founding member Trey Anastasio’s performance, “An Acoustic Evening with Trey Anastasio,” at the Victoria Theatre, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, beginning at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit Ticket Center Stage Box Office, located at the Schuster Center; call 937-228-3630; or visit ticketcenterstage.com.

• Tickets on sale for Branford Marsalis live in concert at the Clyde Theatre, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary; to purchase, visit www.clydetheatre.com, or call 800-514-3849, or visit The Clyde box office.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 26

• The Piqua Public Library will host travel agent and retired teacher Cindy Zimfer for a “Travel Talk” program from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Louis Room. Pre-registration is required and can be done by calling 937-773-6753.

• The Stallo Memorial Library will hold an organizational meeting to determine dates, times, and what type of books to read for an upcoming book club for adults beginning at 6:30 p.m.

• Brukner Nature Center will host their Autumn Equinox Exhibit & Presentation featuring “Resurrection of the Wild” by Deborah Fleming with art featured by Charlie Harper. Doors open at 7 p.m. and admission is $5 for members and $10 for non-members. All proceeds from the event will support BNC’s mission of wildlife conservation.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 28

• The Champaign Aviation Museum will be hosting the fifth annual Remembrance Day Ceremony for WWII Army Air Corps and Army Air Force service men on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 11 a.m. Event is free and open to the public.

• The Darke County Park District will host the Prairie Days festival at Shawnee Prairie Preserve at 4267 State Route. 502 West near Greenville, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Activites include candle-making and tin-smithing, and there will be entertainment throughout the day. Event is free and open to the public. For more information, call the nature center at 937-548-0165 or visit www.darkecountyparks.org.

MONDAY, SEPT. 30

• The White Memorial Library’s IT Services Coordinator Fred Miller will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for general computer questions during Technology Help Times. Individual instruction can be scheduled by calling 419-568-5851 or going online.

• The Auglaize County Public District Library’s IT Services Coordinator Fred Miller will be available from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. for general computer questions during Technology Help Times. Individual instruction can be scheduled by calling 419-738-2921 or going online.

• The Cridersville Public Library’s IT Services Coordinator Fred Miller will be available from 5 to 7 p.m. for general computer questions during Technology Help Times. Individual instruction can be scheduled by calling 419-645-5447 or going online.

• The New Bremen Public Library will be holding a puzzle-solving competition at 6 p.m. Teams can be comprised of up to four people and must register ahead of time to compete, and the winning team will receive a prize.

• The New Knoxville Community Library will hold an escape room from 3 to 6 p.m. for families or groups of up to eight people at a time. Registration is required.

TUESDAY, OCT. 1

• The Piqua Public Library will be showing “Sleepy Hollow” (1999) from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Louis Room. Event is open to adults only due to the film’s R rating.

• The Auglaize County Public District Library will be holding a program about the differences between Alzheimer’s and dementia, including disease stages and risk factors of Alzheimer’s and current research and treatment options at 2 p.m.

• A knit and crochet program will be held at the Auglaize County Public District Library at 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 2

THURSDAY, OCT. 3

• The New Bremen Public Library will host “Geek Out at the Library,” a book and media club for tweens and teens to discuss favorite books, comics, games, youtubers, anime, and more. Club meets at 3:30 p.m.

• The New Knoxville Community Library book club will meet at 6 p.m. to discuss “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng. Hardcover copies are available at the New Knoxville Library or online with Overdrive, Libby and Hoopla.

• A ladies crafting hour will be held at the White Memorial Library at 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 4

• The Piqua Library will host “Beginning Garments Sewing Class,” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A general knowledge of sewing and pattern reading is required, and participants must bring their own sewing machines. Limit is 10 adults and pre-registration is required. Those interested can pre-register by calling 937-773-6753.

• Allan Ferguson, author of “Route 36: Ohio to Colorado—America’s Heartland Highway” will be in the Louis Room at the Piqua Public Library at 2 p.m. to discuss his book.

• The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra will present “Beethoven’s 5th and Tchaikovsky” at 8 p.m. in the Mead Theater of the Schuster Center. Tickets range from $12 to $66 and are available at Ticket Center Stage 937-228-3630 or online at www.daytonperformingarts.org.

SATURDAY, OCT. 5

• Dark County Genealogy will be holding their fall workshop featuring speaker Dana Palmer at Garst Museum, 205 N. Broadway, Greenville. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and the workshop will run until 3:30 p.m. At the door registration is $25 and participants are asked to bring their own lunch. Drinks and dessert will be provided, as well as juice, coffee, rolls, muffins, and fruit for the morning. Please contact Karen Besecker at karen.besecker@gmail.com or call Linda Riley at 937-548-8295 with any questions.

