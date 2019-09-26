Edison State to host ACE Women’s Network-Ohio Conference

PIQUA – Edison State Community College will host the 21st annual American Council on Education Women’s Network-Ohio Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Piqua Country Club.

The conference includes a presidential panel moderated by Doreen Larson of Edison State Community College and showcasing the experiences of Cynthia Jackson-Hammond of Central State University, Betty Young of Hocking College, Denise McCory of Cuyahoga Community College and Cheryl B. Schrader of Wright State University.

The conference also will feature sessions on “Executive Presence: Showing Up” presented by Verna Fitzsimmons, H.E.R.S; “Negotiation Strategies for Women,” “Finding Our Voices: Speaking Up to Bias in the Academy,” “So Now You’re a Fundraiser” and more.

The ACE Women’s Network-Ohio is a network of women administrators, faculty and staff from college and universities across the state that is dedicated to the professional advancement of women. Through representatives, conferences, workshops and other resources, ACE Women’s Network-Ohio is committed to improving the status of women on campus and throughout higher education. ACE Women’s Network-Ohio supports the mission of the Inclusive Excellence Group and the American Council on Education.

For more information or to register to attend, visit www.aceohiowomen.org. Conference registration includes an evening reception at Edison State Community College on Oct. 31.