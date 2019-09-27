Defendants receive prison sentences

SIDNEY – Extensive prison time has been handed out to various defendants in Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently. Most offenses involved illegal drug activity, sex offender violations and domestic violence.

Another defendant was placed in the rehabilitation program at the Star House, overseen by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department.

Alice L. Turner aka Alice L. Hines, 32, 522 ½ E. Court St., was sentenced to 24 months with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) Marysville Reformatory for Women in two cases.

Turner was ordered to serve 12 months on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was facing a probation violation after she failed to successfully complete the West Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center program in Lima. She had been arrested Aug. 14 in possession of Methamphetamine.

Judge James Stevenson ordered her to serve a second 12-month sentence on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was arrested on Dec. 24 in possession of Methamphetamine following a theft attempt at the Sidney Walmart.

The sentences will be served consecutively, or one after the other.

Michael Corner, 43, 108 Canal St., was handed three jail terms as part of the two cases being adjudicated. Stevenson noted that more than one offense occurred as part of his action and an extensive criminal history factored into the sentencing.

He will serve 11 months with the ODRC on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A second 11-month term was issued on a charge of trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony. They will be served consecutively, according to online court records.

Corner also was ordered to serve 180 days on a charge of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. That term will be served concurrently, or at the same time, as the previous sentence.

JaJuan E. Jones, 32, 803 Broadway Ave., was sentenced to 11 months in prison on two counts of trafficking in drugs, both fifth-degree felonies. The sentences will be served consecutively.

In March, Jones was sentenced in two separate cases for probation violation. He received 18 months on a count of complicity to burglary and 12 months for trafficking in drug, both fifth-degree felonies.

According to court records, Jones was involved in the burglary of a residence on Countryside Lane and assaulting the occupant. He was also charged with trafficking in the sale of cocaine and marijuana.

He is serving those sentences concurrently.

Jessie Smith, 24, incarcerated, was sentenced to 17 months in prison on a charge of failure to provide an address, a fourth-degree felony. As a convicted sex offender, he failed to provide his address to authorities on Jan. 14.

Jesse W. Kirkland, 23, at large, was ordered to the county jail until he could be accepted into the Star House program for inmate rehabilitation. He had requested a treatment program rather than conviction.

He is charged with trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, possessing criminal tools and attempted theft of a motor vehicle, all fifth degree felonies. He is also facing a maximum penalty of 54 months in prison and a $12,500 fine.

In cases involving county jail sentences include:

• Darrell Moore, 53, Hamilton, was sentenced to six month in the county jail on a charge of attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony. He was found guilty of attempting to hide a small baggie of marijuana from police officers.

• Jami R. Gerity, 40, Toledo, was sentenced to 180 days on each count of endangering children and possession of drugs, both first-degree misdemeanors. The sentences will be served concurrently.

• Chad L. Cisco, 44, 312 Fifth Ave., was ordered to serve 180 days for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, an unclassified misdemeanor. It is his third such conviction in 10 years.

• Howard E. McCorkle, 45, 310 S. Wilkinson Ave., was sentenced to 45 days in jail on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He will participate in the work release program.

• Roger J. Young, 24, 319 ½ S. Wilkinson Ave., received 42 days in jail on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He will be part of the work release program.

• Charity Wedding, 35, 429 Wagner St., was sentenced to 30 days in jail on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She will participate in the work release program.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

