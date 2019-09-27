United Way’s POWER continues to change lives

SIDNEY — The mission of the Shelby County United Way Women’s Initiative Group, POWER (Passionate Optimistic Women Encouraging Results) is to build a powerful force of women philanthropists who develop financial resources, unite in service and are advocates for programs and initiatives that benefit children and their families in Shelby County.

One of the main initiatives of POWER is the Kindergarten Tutoring program. With the realignment of Sidney City Schools, the organization is now providing over 50 professional and retiree volunteers in all 10 kindergarten classrooms Monday through Thursday. These students are receiving much needed one-on-one interactions with volunteers throughout the community. If you are interested in volunteering and making a true impact, call Amy at the United Way office at 937-492-2101.

POWER has supported and continues to support children and families in Shelby County in many ways and one of those is by providing very POWERful Grants. POWER accepted applications for annual grants for up to $2,000 in July of this year. The grant monies are earmarked for projects that fulfill POWER’s mission to help provide programs and assistance to initiatives that benefit children and families in Shelby County. The grants were awarded to only 501c3 agencies or government entities.

Since 2014, POWER has allocated $52,491 dollars back into our community that help support their mission. This year POWER grants totaled $25,000 and were awarded to sixteen organizations.

• Sidney High School marketing education/DECA and FFA Chapters – Free Lending Libraries

• Jackson Center FCCLA/JC Schools – TGIF Mentoring Program

• Sidney City Schools Latchkey Program – Healthy snacks & art supplies

• Upper Valley Career Center – Professional mental health counseling for Shelby County students

• Northwood third grade – STEM program supplies

• Russia Music Boosters – Instruments for identified families

• Elizabeth’s New Life Center – Love Your Baby Program

• Compassionate Care – Clinical breast exams

• Midwest Regional Education Service Center – Interactive projector for multiple disabilities students

• Imagination Library – Helping kids 0-5 yrs old receive a free book every month

• New Choices Domestic Violence Shelter – Supplies for expectant mothers and healthy foods

• Shelby County Historical Society – 3rd grade Bicentennial downtown history waking tour and lunch

• Sidney Co-op Nursery School – Learning tools for story time program

• Big Brothers Big Sisters – Projectors for after school Big Buddies program

• Wilson Health Foundation – 3-D mammography

• Family Resource Center of NW Ohio – Loving Solutions curriculum

Anyone interested in joining POWER may contact Amy at the Shelby County United Way office at 937.492.2101 or by email at awest@shelbycountyunitedway.org. Additional information on POWER, and the impact they are having in the community can be found on their website at Power4Women.org.

The Shelby County United Way is a local 501c3 non-profit organization. Monies raised in the annual campaign are invested locally under the leadership and direction of our local volunteer Board of Directors and Community Allocation Volunteers. The Shelby County United Way is highly rated from Charity Navigator. Through the Second week, the campaign totals are $226,172. Donors can make payroll contributions with participating employers or make a one time or reoccurring donation by visiting www.shelbycountyunitedway.org or text SHELBY to 40403. Checks can be made payable to Shelby County United Way and mailed P.O. Box 751, Sidney.