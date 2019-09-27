Sons of American Legion to hold blood drive Oct. 8

JACKSON CENTER — Honor October Breast Cancer Awareness Month by donating at the Jackson Center Sons of American Legion community blood drive Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Sheer Post, 627 E. College St., Jackson Center. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Compassion Defines Me. I Donate Blood to Fight Cancer” T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

The “My Compassion Defines Me” T-shirt is the final design in the Lifesaving Adventure Blood Drive campaign. Register to donate with Community Blood Center now through Nov. 2 to be automatically entered in the drawing for the YETI Adventure Package, which includes a Tundra Cooler, Base Camp chairs and 27 genuine YETI accessories.

Platelets and plasma are vitally important for the treatment of cancer patients, as well as trauma, transplant, and burn patients. Many CBC community blood drives now include the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma. Donors are in high demand, especially blood types A, AB, or B positive. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at 937-461-3220.