SIDNEY — SCARF’s annual Walk to end Parvo will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, at VanDemark Farm, 2401 S. Vandemark Road.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. with the walk going on from 10 to 11 a.m. Door prizes will be awarded at 11 a.m.

For additional information, visit www.helpshelbycountyanimals.com.