125 Years Ago

Oct. 2, 1894

The board of education met in the office of G.A. Marshall last night. H.C. Ayers was awarded the contract for furnishing supplies for the schools, he being the lowest bidder. Provision was also made for a better supply of water at the Third ward building. Because of the large number of pupils in Miss Zuver’s room at the Central building, arrangements were made to place part of them in another room.

———

John M. Nutt, formerly of this city, has been named United States Comissioner of Dayton, by U.S. Circuit Judge Taft. He succeeds Grafton C. Kennedy, who resigned.

100 Years Ago

Oct. 2, 1919

Sidney High school lads have been doing some heavy practice this week and tomorrow afternoon they will play a return game with Piqua, hoping to revenge the defeat handed them last week. The game will be played at Piqua and the Western Ohio is making preparations to handle a crowd of more than 200 loyal fans of the Sidney eleven. Cars will leave Sidney at 2:35 p.m.

———

C.F. Rudisel, of the Ohio Good Roads Federation, was in Sidney this week consulting with a number of persons to boost the good roads proposition throughout the county. A two-mill levy for this purpose will be voted on at the November election.

75 Years Ago

Oct. 2, 1944

With impressive dedicatory ceremonies, the Salvation Army officially opened the new home of the organization on North Miami avenue, Sunday afternoon. The deed and keys to the property were turned over to Col. Claude E. Bates by W.W. Wheeler treasurer of the advisory board, in a brief ceremony preceding the formal dedication service in which Major Harold Zealley, divisional commander for southwestern Ohio, participated.

———

Dedication of the redecorated and improved facilities of the Sidney Church of Christ, North Main avenue, were held as a part of the regular worship service Sunday morning. The renovation program has been underway for the past six weeks.

50 Years Ago

Oct. 2, 1969

Alumni of Sidney High School who played in the school band are rehearsing for an appearance at the homecoming game, Oct 10 on Julia Lamb field. Present at the initial meeting were Jack Castle, Dr. Philip Valentine ,Charles Manning, Ken Spinner, Bill Fultz, Jr., Carl Shaefer, Bill Shook, Bob Wilt, Frank Sarver, Elmer Broerman, Harold Lee, Warren Enyart, Craig Pottorf, and John Garren.

———

A major land purchase and potential annexation to the city of Sidney were disclosed today by an official of Mid-Continent Inc., which is currently developing the Green Tree Hills subdivision in West Sidney, announced acquisition of a 171 acre tract from Milligan Hill Corp. The firm intends to construct 550 brick homes in the $15,000 to 18,500 price range on the land. Another 30 acres will be devoted to apartment construction. Mid-Continent’s property, known locally as the Oldham Farm, is located east of State Route 47 and South of the Dingman-Slagle road.

25 Years Ago

Oct. 2, 1994

Gay and Frederick “Eric Smith” are the owners of a ReMax 1 real estate office that will open in the next two or three weeks at 216 E. Poplar St. “ Eric and I see this as a great opportunity for us”, said Mrs. Smith. They will be working to renovate the new office in the old Fleckenstein Building, this coming week. They are currently able to serve clients. Mrs. Smith said ReMax, based in Denver, Colo., has a satellite service as well as international and national referral service. “It’s a whole new concept in real estate. You are working for yourself, but not by yourself”

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-1.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

