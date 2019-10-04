Student United Way starts 3rd year

SIDNEY – Shelby County United Way starts the school year with new students in Student United Way. Students represent every high school in Shelby County.

Students will learn about social issues affecting local communities including food insecurities, medical needs, drug rehabilitation and resistance, domestic violence, services for victims and youth issues. Students will have the opportunity to meet with local elected officials, law enforcement leaders and tour United Way partner agencies, as well as, have opportunities to exhibit leadership skills and increase their civic engagement.

In March, students will distribute $10,000 in grant allocations to various non-profit organizations serving Shelby County. Students will hear presentations from groups applying for funding and will decide how to allocate the funds in the most impactful way possible. In March 2019, the 2018-19 Student United Way members distributed funds to eight agencies including:

• YMCA Child Development Center for sensory chairs;

• Anna Local Schools for Grub Club (food);

• Seven local churches to supporting the backpack program;

• Workforce Partnership for substance abuse education goggles;

• Lockington United Methodist Church for the Grocery Giveaway (Restricted for Grocery Giveaway for Shelby County residents);

• Alpha Community Center for Fruitful Fridays;

• Sidney First Presbyterian Church for the Munch Bunch Program.

The 2019-20 Student United Way members include Jacob Robinson and Derek Wolters from Anna Local Schools; Madison Wendel and Elliot Goubeaux from Botkins Local School; Laurel Chalfant and Emma Abbot from Christian Academy; Aaron Brautigam and Alex Henman from Fairlawn Local Schools; Corynn Heitkamp and Marissa Meiring from Fort Loramie Local Schools; Tyler Kies and Jon Steiner from Houston Local Schools; Rachel Sailor and Austin Allenbaugh from Jackson Center Local Schools; Evie Olding and Mikey Rossman from Lehman Catholic High School; Jacob Goubeaux and Jessica York from Russia Local School; and Jaden Humphrey and Hailey New from Sidney City Schools.

Ninety-nine percent of all monies raised in the annual campaign designated to the Shelby County United Way stays in Shelby County. Through the third week, the campaign total is $236,407.

Donors can make payroll contributions with participating employers or make a one time or reoccurring donation by visiting www.shelbycountyunitedway.org or texting SHELBY to 40403. Checks may be made payable to Shelby County United Way and mailed to P.O. Box 751, Sidney.