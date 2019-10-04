Wilson Health invites public to Hope Launch

SIDNEY — The loss of a child is a very emotional time in the life of a parent. Everyone grieves the loss of a baby or child differently and each person’s needs are very different. The support systems Wilson Health has in place vary greatly. Wilson Health would like to reach out to all those who have experienced a similar situation. On Monday, Oct. 14, Wilson Health will host the Annual Hope Launch in conjunction with National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day.

Anyone who needs support and guidance on how to help someone in your family, or a friend or you have a particular struggle of your own — Wilson Health is here for those in need. Wilson Health Home Care and Hospice Chaplain Angela Barfield, will lead the support group designed to guide you and your family through pregnancy and/or infant loss—all in a nurturing and supportive environment. This program is in partnership with Rachel’s Gift (www.rachelsgift.org) and is free and open to the community.

All of the support groups are open to parents, grandparents, extended family, and even friends who would like to gain insight on better ways to be supportive. To be sensitive to others in the group, children and babies are not allowed to attend. Registration is requested, not required.

The ceremony will take place on the Wilson Health campus, located at 915 W. Michigan St., Sidney, main hospital entrance (Door 1).

To attend this event, call 937-498-9335 or email abarfield@wilsonhealth.org.