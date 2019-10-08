Sidney woman charged with vehicular homicide

SIDNEY — A Sidney woman involved in a fatal car/motorcycle crash as been charged by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Carlie Watkins, 19, Sidney, has been charged with a first degree misdemeanor count of vehicular homicide in the death of Christopher Knouff, 50, of Anna.

She is scheduled to be arraigned in Sidney Municipal Court on Thursday, Oct. 14, at 1:30 p.m.

On July 23, at 5:47 a.m., Watkins was northbound on County Road 25A when she attempted to make a left turn onto the Interstate 75 southbound entrance ramp. Watkins’ vehicle struck a motorcycle driven by Knouff, who was traveling southbound on County Road 25A. Knouff was ejected from his motorcycle.

Knouff was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, where he passed away on July 24.