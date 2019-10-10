Posted on by

The ghosts of Sidney’s past


Pyper Sharkins, right, 16, of Troy, daughter of Shari Williams, plays the ghost of Helen Deal inside a cell at the old Sidney jail during the Shelby County Historical Society ghost tour on Wednesday, Oct. 9. Walking past the cell is Tom Martin, of Sidney.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

