The ghosts of Sidney’s past

Pyper Sharkins, right, 16, of Troy, daughter of Shari Williams, plays the ghost of Helen Deal inside a cell at the old Sidney jail during the Shelby County Historical Society ghost tour on Wednesday, Oct. 9. Walking past the cell is Tom Martin, of Sidney.

Pyper Sharkins, right, 16, of Troy, daughter of Shari Williams, plays the ghost of Helen Deal inside a cell at the old Sidney jail during the Shelby County Historical Society ghost tour on Wednesday, Oct. 9. Walking past the cell is Tom Martin, of Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_SDN101119GhostTour.jpg Pyper Sharkins, right, 16, of Troy, daughter of Shari Williams, plays the ghost of Helen Deal inside a cell at the old Sidney jail during the Shelby County Historical Society ghost tour on Wednesday, Oct. 9. Walking past the cell is Tom Martin, of Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News