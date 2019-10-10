Genealogy workshop to be held at library

SIDNEY — A Family Finder Workshop is being sponsored by the Shelby County Genealogical Society on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Amos Memorial Public Library in Sidney. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with sessions beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m.

“Our hope is that this workshop will encourage more people to engage in this fascinating and increasingly popular pastime and give them some guidance to help them on their way,” said Karen Sayre, Shelby County Genealogical Society president.

The featured speaker is Amie Bowser Tennant, who is a professional genealogist, a nationally known speaker and internationally known blogger. She is The Genealogy Reporter bringing you genealogy news and more. She provides blog and written content for many top companies and societies in the genealogy field. Some of her recent publications can be found in NGS Magazine, Ohio Genealogical Society News and OGS Quarterly.

The morning sessions will include:

• Genealogy 101: Learn the right way, the first time. Participants will get a nice overview of what genealogy is and the resources and tools needed to begin. Then they will learn step-by-step how to record and find new family history data for your family tree. The focus will be on free resources, such as RootsMagic Essentials and FamilySearch.org. Attendees will leave with a firm grasp on how to begin their genealogy research from home.

• “Deed” You Hear About These Underutilized Records? Deeds are just one of the many underutilized record sets that genealogists need to be using. Warranty and quit-claim deeds hold unusual information that will lead attendees to great discoveries in your family tree. Learn the difference, what information they may hold, and where to find them.

The afternoon sessions will include:

• Trolling Virtual Cemeteries and Using Genealogy Records. Attendees will discuss the often overlooked cemetery records and where to find them.

• Genealogist Turns Private Eye: Tips for Finding Living Relatives. Living people can help someone overcome their biggest obstacles in putting together a family tree. Whether someone is adopted and looking for their birth family or just trying to get through the next brick wall, finding living relatives is the key. Learn all the tips for finding living family today.

The cost for this workshop is $20 if registered by Nov. 1 and $25 at the door. Contact ksayre217@aol.com for more information and the registration form.

Amos Memorial Public Library is located at 230 E. North St., Sidney.