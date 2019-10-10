Sidney man indicted on new sex-related charges

SIDNEY – Felony charges continue to build against a 39-year-old Sidney man in sex-related offenses involving minors — he was indicted again by the Shelby County grand jury on Thursday, Oct. 10.

David Allen Schutte, 426 Buckeye Ave., was indicted on eight counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, all third-degree felonies. Online court records indicated Schutte obtained and possessed videos of minors having sexual relations eight times between Nov. 25 and June 16.

In September, Schutte was indicted on 10 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor. Two counts were second-degree felonies being accused of creating videos of an obscene performance of a minor. Both offenses allegedly occurred on June 11, according to online court records.

The eight additional charges are third-degree felonies and stem from possessing a nude picture of a minor while having previously been convicted of or pleaded guilty to a similar violation. Authorities claim those offenses occurred between May 1 and Aug. 17.

Schutte has a history of such criminal activity in Shelby County.

On Feb. 20, 2001, when he was 20 years old, Schutte was found guilty in a plea negotiated charge of attempted corruption of a minor, a fifth-degree felony. He spent 60 days in jail, placed on three years of probation, and ordered to successfully obtain drug, alcohol and mental health counseling.

On Nov. 26, that year, Schutte was ordered to spend 45 days in jail on a probation violation.

On May 14, 2002, he was jailed and ordered to successfully complete the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation program in Lima. That June 27, he was unsuccessfully terminated from the program. On July 12, 2002, local authorities ordered Schutte to successfully complete sex offender counseling.

On Dec. 30, 2003, Schutte was released from probation requirements.

In a 2011 Miami County case, Schutte served more than four years with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction on two sex-related charges. He was convicted of creating images involving a minor, a second-degree felony, and gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.

He served the prison sentence from Oct. 14, 2011, through May 3, 2016.

Currently, Schutte is listed as a Tier II sex offender in Ohio.

He remains jailed on a $50,000 10 percent cash or surety bond. His criminal past in similar charges was noted in court papers.

He will be arraigned on current charges in Shelby County Common Pleas Court on Oct. 17, at 10 a.m.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

