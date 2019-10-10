Medicare one-on-one checkups at YWCA

PIQUA — Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP) liaisons will be on hand to meet one-on-on with individuals for Medicare checkups at the YWCA Piqua on Monday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Individual consultation will focus on traditional Medicare, Medicare Advantage (HMO’s, PPO’s and PFF’s) along with Medicare Prescription Drug Coverage (Part D).

Appointments are necessary and space is limited so seniors are advised to call early to sign up for a time slot.

“This individual consultation is an opportunity for individuals to meet with and discuss concerns, ask questions and get answers to questions about Medicare coverage,” said Leesa Baker, YWCA executive director. “We hope that many seniors will take advantage of this unique chance to meet with an OSHIIP liaison right in our own community,” she added.

Appointments can be made by stopping at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St. or by calling 937-773-6626. The YWCA is handicap accessible.