Annual Kiwanis Halloween parade to take place Oct. 23

PIQUA — The official 63rd Annual Piqua Kiwanis Halloween Parade will roll through downtown Piqua on Wednesday. Oct. 23.

The evening’s festivities will begin with registration from 6:30 to 6:45 p.m. in the Fort Piqua Plaza parking lot. The parade will begin at 7 p.m. with costume judging taking place as participants pass by the judges table. The parade will make its way down High Street towards N. Wayne then looping around to Market Street making a left turn onto N. Main Street to end back at the Plazaparking lot for the awards ceremony. Costumes will be judged for children 14 years old and under in the following categories: Scariest/Ugliest; Most Original; Best Couple; Funniest; Prettiest; Cartoon Character/Science Fiction; 3 years old and under. Cash prizes will be awarded in each category with the exception of Grand Prize—two grand prize winners will be chosen, one boy and one girl, and will be awarded with gift certificates donated by Unity Bank. Treats will be given to the participants before the parade, and prizes will be awarded at the conclusion of the parade in front of the Piqua Plaza along with a new treat this year provided by Mutual Federal Bank. Please note that there is a change in start of the parade and conclusion compared to prior years.

“We are both looking forward to a fun event for the youth of our community,” said Kelly Meckstroth and Niki Watson, co-chairs of the event. “This is an annual Kiwanis Club event that we are trying to grow and improve from year to year,” the co-chairs added.

Kiwanis is a global organization dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time. Anyone interested in finding more out about the Kiwanis Club of Piqua please email us at piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or call 937-778-0325. Kiwanis meets on Wednesdays at noon at the Piqua Country Club located at 9812 N. Country Club Rd. in Piqua.