W.Va. murder suspect crafts shiv at the county jail

SIDNEY – A West Virginia man with violent crime convictions has been indicted for creating a weapon while confined at the Shelby County Jail. He also awaits trial on a murder charge in his home state.

A woman who was driving a car at the time of their arrest was also indicted.

Shawn D. Brookins, 34, of Wheeling, was indicted on a charge of possession of a deadly weapon while under detention, a fourth-degree felony. For the local charge, his bond has been set at $10,000, 10 percent cash or surety; however, jurisdiction issues from West Virginia are held against Brookins on three charges.

Brookins, who has a 2009 voluntary manslaughter conviction, is accused of forming a shiv style knife in the jail. Originally, incarcerated on Aug. 31, Brookins was allegedly found with the weapon on Sept. 26.

The night of the arrest, Sidney Police initiated a traffic stop near West Avenue and Forest Street for illegally tinted windows. The car was being driven by Keesha Dawn Powers, 27, at large. Upon exiting the passenger side and speaking with an officer, Brookins fled on foot. He was later captured along Ohio Avenue.

According to online court records, police detected the odor of marijuana coming from the car. They did discover the marijuana and a 9mm handgun under the front driver’s seat. Police learned Brookins had arrest warrants on charges involving murder, cocaine and a carrying a concealed weapon violation.

In an unrelated incident, Powers was indicted on two counts of receiving stolen property and two counts of forgery, all fifth-degree felonies, for supposedly taking two personal checks and fraudulently cashing them by falsifying information.

They will be arraigned on Oct. 17 in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

