Two garner 2 ½ years each on sex cases

SIDNEY – Two local men each received 30 months in state prison for sex-related offenses when sentenced in Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently.

Judge James Stevenson also issued incarceration orders in several other cases.

Brandon A. Travis, 25, 4080 Russia-Versailles Road, Houston, was sentenced to 2 ½ years with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) on two different charges.

He received 18 months for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony. He was also sentenced to 12 months for illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material or performance, a fifth-degree felony. The terms will be served consecutively, or one after the other.

According to online court records, Stevenson noted the sentence included the fact there were multiple offenses and Travis’ criminal history.

Authorities report he had sexual conduct with a 14-year-old girl from Dec. 3, 2012, through April 8, 2013. On March 28, authorities believe Travis was responsible for photos of a minor girl showing nudity on his cell phone.

As Tier III a sex offender, Travis must register his address with local authorities for every 90 days for his lifetime. Travis has two sex offender convictions in Miami County that resulted in prison time.

In another case, Michael Roderick, 32, incarcerated, was sentenced to 30 months with the ODRC on a charge of failure to provide a change of address, a third-degree felony.

On March 29, he failed to provide local authorities an address. He has three previous related convictions, according to court records.

James Goings, 40, 521 N. Wagner Ave., was ordered to prison for 11 months on a charge of forgery, a fifth-degree felony. He attempted to pass a counterfeit bill at a local business.

Stephen M. Hall, 39, at large, also received 11 months with the ODRC on a charge of attempted aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

He was found guilty of selling Methamphetamine on Dec. 12.

Natasha R. Waldroop, 30, at large, will spend nine months at the ODRC Marysville Reformatory for Women on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

She was found to have heroin when she was arrested on March 21.

Local time

Local jail time was handed out in three other cases.

Ibrahima Sy, 21, 621 S. Walnut Ave., was sentenced to 180 days in jail on a charge of criminal simulation, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was also fined $1,000 and assessed court costs.

On May 16, he attempted to pass a $100 bill at Taco Bell in Sidney.

Joshua D. Liette, 32, Columbus, Ohio, received 180 days in jail on each of two charges. The time will be served concurrently, or at the same time as his probation was revoked.

He was found guilty of attempted possession of drugs and attempted possessing criminal tools, both first-degree misdemeanors.

He was arrested Oct. 16, 2017 with Fentanyl.

Billy Joe Cooke, 31, 701 Dingman St., was ordered to serve a 10-day state mandated term for his second conviction in 10 years of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

He was also found guilty of attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor, and placed on five years of community control. He was fined $2,625.

In other cases:

• Deanna Renee Fogt, 35, 320 N. Miami Ave., pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, during plea negotiations. She was arrested May 21 with Methamphetamine.

When sentenced she faces a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine.

Trespassing

• Tony R. Blankenship, 54, 701 W. North St., was jailed on a $5,000 bond when he violated probation. He faces a charge of trespassing in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony.

• Joseph Whittemore, 46, 817 Second Ave., was placed on five years of community control on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

He must also attend the Victor House, obtain drug and alcohol counseling, and receive a mental health evaluation and counseling.

He was arrested June 22 with Methamphetamine.

• Victoria Marie Trevino, 29, Toledo, was placed on five years of probation on a charge of identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony. She was arrested March 19 during a traffic stop after providing a false driver’s license.

• Stewart D. Hoover, 43, Troy, was sentenced to five years on probation on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was arrested for selling Methamphetamine and Tramadol on June 19-20.

• Antoinette E. McNeal, 29, Toledo, was placed on a $5,000 bond during a probation violation hearing. She is charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a first-degree misdemeanor.

She was arrested April 20, 2018, when a handgun was found in her purse.

• Tammy S. Dobbs, 49, at large, was jailed on a $2,500 bond during a probation hearing on a charge of attempted theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

She was arrested for taking over $1,000 in merchandise from Sidney Walmart on June 20, 2018.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

