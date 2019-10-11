On the agendas

Anna Board of Education

ANNA — The Anna Local School Board of Education will meet Monday, Oct. 14, at 6:30 p.m. in the elementary school library.

Items on the agenda include the levy renewal, a donation of rally rags, board reports, policy review, OSBA Capital Conference, awarding supplemental contracts, a resolution to use the state’s interest in the renovation and a resolution to adjust the elementary LFI memorandum of understanding.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will will hold a workshop session meeting on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

There will be a presentation giving an update on the street levy.

It is expected for council to also adopt five resolutions, and they are:

• To confirm the reappointment of Kent Craver, Patricia Hamberg and Herman Thompson Jr. to the Citizens Peer Review Board;

• To confirm the reappointment of Robert Baird to the Local Board of Tax Review;

• To authorize City Manager Mark Cundiff to enter into fire protection contracts and contracts for emergency ambulance service with various townships;

• To authorize Cundiff to enter into a community reinvestment area agreement with Industrial Recyclers LLC and BBS Charities;

• To authorize the drawing of a warrant in payment to amounts contractually due to be paid to a vendor in the city of Sidney.

There will be a discussion about Northwood School parking.

Governor’s Community Traffic Safety Network of Shelby County

SIDNEY — The Governor’s Community Traffic Safety Network of Shelby County will meet Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 8:30 a.m. at the AAA Shelby County, 920 Wapakoneta Ave.

Third quarter statistics will be given by the Ohio State Patrol, Sidney Fire Department, Sidney Police Department and Shelby County. Highway/street project reports will be given by ODOT, city of Sidney and Shelby County Engineer’s Office. The program will be a AAA study on red light violations.

New Bremen Board of Education

NEW BREMEN — The New Bremen Local School District Board of Education will meet Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. in the community room at the school.

Reports will be given by the principals, athletic director and director of technology; and accepting a $10,000 donation/pledge each from First National Bank, Minster Bank, NK Telco and Thieman Quality Metals for the purchase of locker room clocks and basketball scoreboards and shot clocks for the high school gym.

Sidney Tree Board

SIDNEY — The Sidney Tree Board will meet on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 4 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

The board will discuss the results of the city’s 2019 tree sale, receive an update about contractor tree removals and hear about the recent purchase of 200 red oak tree seedlings through the Shelby Soil and Water Conservation District.