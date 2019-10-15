Troy-Miami County Public Library to hold semi-annual book sale

TROY — Friends of the Troy-Miami County Public Library will hold their semi-annual book sale at the Miami County Fairgrounds, 650 N. County Road 25A, from Friday, Oct. 18, to Sunday, Oct. 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a member’s preview night on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m.

There will be a selection of books, puzzles, dvds and special titles with prices starting at 25 cents. On Sunday, all specials are half price and it is $1 per bag of books.

All proceeds will be used for the Summer Reading Club, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, other literacy efforts, and special purchases for the library.

For more information, call 937-339-0502 or go to www.troypubliclibrary.org.