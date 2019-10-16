125 Years Ago

October 16, 1894

Wilson Carothers, of the Buckeye Churn Co., had a runaway yesterday afternoon. He was driving to the factory and had reached it when a piece of the harness broke, frightening the horse. The vehicle was overturned and Mr. Carothers thrown out. He was badly bruised, but received no serious injury. The horse ran to the factory and was stopped.

———

The Valley City Cycling Club, carried away the honors of the occasion of the annual 16-mile race held at Coldwater on Saturday. Charles Penrod of Oran, won a bicycle for the best time and a fine lamp for one of the place prizes. J.T. Reiber, of Loramie, won a fine natural gas stove, given the first man across the tape. Both gentlemen are members of the Valley City Club.

100 Years Ago

October 16, 1919

The several night school classes are now under way and are proving very interesting and helpful to those men in attendance. There is still room for additional enrollments in several of the classes, although the class in automobile repair is already crowded and no other students can be admitted unless funds can be secured to start an additional class.

———

Members of the senior class presented the assembly program at the high school yesterday morning under the direction of Miss Ida Hall. Participating in the program were Helen Clem, Florence Coon, Marian Cook, Lee Dill, Walter Gillman, Kenneth Rike, John Millholland, Victor Taylor, Francis Babcock, Elizabeth Bush, Herman Bowers, and Corwin Emmons.

75 Years Ago

October 16, 1944

Pushed gradually upward by scattering reports over the weekend the Shelby County War Chest fund today stood just over the half-way mark with $10,054 reported in contributions. One of the outstanding reports turned in was of Ross Pattern Works with 99 per cent participation and individual contributions averaging more than $5 per employee.

———

American Red Cross national headquarters has given recognition to the outstanding work of the Shelby county chapter in the field of home nursing by naming Mrs. Frank J. Gleason, one of the two volunteer workers to represent the entire Eastern area as a member of the national council on home nursing.

50 Years Ago

October 16, 1969

The Sunshine Garden Club of Jackson Center met with Mrs. Carl Robinson, Thursday afternoon. Mrs. Ray Sherer, retiring president, presided during the business portion of the meeting. Mrs. Sherer installed the following newly elected officers: President, Mrs. Walter Leininger; vice-president, Mrs. Richard Herndon, secretary, Mrs. Howard Haas: and treasurer, Mrs. Wilbur Pence.

———

VERSAILLES- Once again the Versailles High School Band under the direction of Earl Keyser has won a first place. This was at the Tipp City Mum Festival Saturday, Oct. 11. The band won first place in the Class B division in the Field Show and also in application to the theme “Music Time U.S.A. The show was mostly precision drill and dance routine.

25 Years Ago

October 16, 1994

LOGANSVILLE- A sizable number of Amish families have located in the Logansville Degraff area. The Amish families have purchased an estimated 1,400 acres in the area, according to Dick Cummins, a resident of Township Road 207 who has been assisting them in relocating from northeast Indiana to Logan County. Cummins has been driving some of the Amish community organizers to and from the Hamilton-Metz area of Indiana. The community is being organized into 40 acre farms. Harry Wagler said his family was among the first to arrive in the area .He said more families will arrive by spring. Plans call for the construction of a school for Amish children, who are now being educated at home. Amis carpenters are now busy constructing new homes and barns.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-10.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org