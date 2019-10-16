Let yourself go

ONGOING

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Disaster!: A 70s Disaster Movie… Musical!,” Sept. 12 through Nov. 3. Times vary. Tickets: $61-$74; includes dinner. Visit www.lacomedia.com.

• The Troy-Miami County Public Library will be holding their semi-annual book sale Friday, Oct. 18 through Sunday, Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Miami County Fair Grounds, 650 N. Co. Rd. 25A, Troy. There will be a member’s preview night on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. A selection of books, puzzles, dvds, and special titles will be available starting at 25 cents. On Sunday it is $1 per bag of books and all specials are half price. Proceeds will be used for the summer reading club, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, other literacy efforts, and special purchases for the library.

• Brukner Nature Center’s Autumn Equinox Exhibit will run through Dec. 15 and feature art from Charley Harper. Exhibit is free with paid admission to the nature center and a portion of sales of Harper Art will support BNC’s mission of wildlife conservation.

• Waynesfield Public Library, 108 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, will host story times every Thursday morning, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

• Registration for Brunker’s “Fall PEEP II” opens Sept. 29 for preschool children ages 3 to 5. The program is offered Tuesdays through Fridays from 9:30 to 11 a.m. with additional Wednesday and Friday afternoon classes offered from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sessions run six weeks with a different nature-related topic explored each week. The fee for the program is $55 for members and $75 for non-members, per child. All fees are due upon registration and only cash or check is accepted. Class size is limited to 12 children. There will be a break for all classes the week of Thanksgiving.

• Wilson Health Hospice Grief Support Group will be holding an Adult Holiday Grief Support Group on Nov. 4 and 5, and Dec. 2 and 3, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Wilson Hospital Administrative Conference Room 1. Space is limited and those interested must register by Oct. 28. For more information or to register, please call 937-498-9335.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m., free admission.

• Brukner Nature Center’s “Haunted Woods” will be open Oct. 19, 20, 26 and 27 at 6 p.m. with the trails open from 6:30 to 8 p.m. There will be guided walks, live animals, and costumed characters, as well as free face painting, games, storytelling at a campfire, and cookies and cider after the hike. Program is $5 per person for members and $7 per person for non-members, cash or check only. Children ages 2 and under are free. Participants are asked to bring their own flashlights.

• Registration for Brukner’s “Homeschool Nature Club” opens Aug. 1 for home schooled children ages five to 12. Sessions will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month running September through May. Program fee is $3 for members and $6 for non-members per class. Payment is due at the time of registration and cash or check is accepted. Deadline for registration is 5 p.m. on the Monday before each program.

• Small Oneders, a new program for babies aged 3 to 23 months, and their caregiver(s) will be offered Monday Sept. 9, 16 and 23 at 5:15 p.m. at the Amos Memorial Public Library. This interactive program focuses on rhymes, songs, movement and sensory activities to be shared by the adult and their child. Sessions last for 20 to 25 minutes and continue in October. No registration is required for these programs and they are offered free of charge. Patrons seeking more information may call the children’s room of the library at 937-492-8354.

• Tales for Twos, for children age 2 to 4 years, along with a caregiver will be offered on Wednesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. at the Amos Memorial Public Library beginning Sept. 4. This programs runs the first three Wednesday of each month. Each session lasts approximately 30 minutes and focuses on books, songs, movement and craft activities selected for this age group. No registration is required for these programs and they are offered free of charge. Patrons seeking more information may call the children’s room of the library at 937-492-8354.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will hold a story time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. and is open to all ages.

• The New Bremen Public Library will hold a story time every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. for all ages up to first grade.

• A children’s story time will be held every Thursday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. in the children’s department at the Piqua Public Library. Registration is required and two programs are available; one for toddlers and caregivers, and one for pre-k children ages 3 and older.

• The Piqua Library will host genealogy help, from 1:30 to 5 p.m., in the Local History Dept., each Friday in October. Appointments may be made for other days; call 937-773-6753 ext. 229.

• The Piqua Library will host “Walk Piqua,” each Monday and Thursday in October, from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Meet in lobby.

• The Piqua Library will host “Sit, Stitch ‘N Gab,” from noon to 1:30 p.m., each Wednesday in October. Bring your crochet, knit, or embroidery project.

• The Cridersville Public Library will hold a music and early literacy program, “Music & Movement” at 4 p.m. every Thursday in October. Children of all ages are welcome.

• The Cridersville Public Library will host a Lego Robotics Club at 4 p.m. The program spans three weeks beginning Wednesday, Oct. 2. IT Manager Fred Miller will teach students in 2nd through 8th grade on the Lego EV3 robot and programming system. Registration is required and space is limited.

• The New Knoxville Community Library will host a family story time every Thursday in October at 10:30 a.m. for children in infancy through kindergarten with a caregiver.

• Grand Lake Health System will offer free blood pressure screenings for the public on a walk-in basis every second Wednesday at the Stallo Memorial Library September through May, beginning at noon.

• The Stallo Memorial Library will host a Lego Robotics Club at 4 p.m. The program spans three weeks beginning Tuesday, Oct. 1. IT Manager Fred Miller will teach students in 2nd through 8th grade on the Lego EV3 robot and programming system. Registration is required and space is limited.

• The Stallo Memorial Library will hold a story time every Tuesday in October beginning at 10:30 a.m. for children ages 3 and older.

• The White Memorial Library will hold a story time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

• The White Memorial Library will hold Euchre at 1 p.m. every Tuesday.

• A Farmer’s Market is going to be held every Saturday beginning 9 a.m. on the gravel lot east of the Waynesfield library.

THURSDAY, OCT. 17

• Friends of the Piqua Public Library Lounge Series will be held in the lobby beginning 7 p.m. and feature the sweet sounds of Broadway. Singing along is encouraged, and free tickets are available approximately one week in advance.

• October’s “Thursday Book Discussion” will be held from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. in the Founder’s Room at the Piqua Public Library. October’s book is “Sometimes I Lie” by Alice Feeney.

FRIDAY, OCT. 18

• Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group will perform at the Victoria Theater at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $52 and are on sale now at Ticket Center Stage, by phone at 937-228-3630 or online at ticketcenterstage.com.

• The Piqua Public Library will host a “Sit N’ Sew” program in the Louis Room from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants are asked to bring their own sewing machines.

SATURDAY, OCT. 19

• There will be a “Harvest Days” festival in downtown Piqua from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• A.B. Graham Memorial Center will host a Fall Festival with bingo from 5 to 9 p.m. at 8025 E. St. Rt. 36, Conover. Dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. and feature a pulled pork sandwich with two sides of scalloped potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw, or applesauce, a cookie and a drink. Cost for adults is $8 and kids 12 and under $4. Carry out is available. There will also be a costume contest and parade for children, as well as kid’s games and a cake walk. Bingo will start at 7 p.m. and cost is 25 cents per board or $1 for 50/50 cash games. For more information, go online at abgraham.org or call 937-368-3700.

• A Piqua Walking Tour will meet at the entrance to Forest Hill Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. to go on October’s “The Fine Art of Dying IV” tour. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased from Mainstreet Piqua at 937-773-9355. Pre-registration is required and can be done by calling the library at 937-773-6753.

• A vegan potluck will be held in the Louis Room at the Piqua Public Library from noon to 2 p.m. October’s theme is “Harvest Days” and anyone interested can sign up to attend through Facebook.

• The Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch will host a “Saturday Night Live” event from 7 to 11:30 p.m. for children in kindergarten through sixth grade. Activities such as swimming and gym games will be provided, and pizza and lemonade will be served. Registration can be done at the Piqua Branch or over the phone by calling 937-773-9622. Cost is $10 for members and $16 for non-members. For further questions and information, contact Jamie Hull at 937-440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

SUNDAY, OCT. 20

• New Bremen Senior Citizens will be having a card and game party at 700 E. Monroe St., New Bremen. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with a luncheon starting at noon and cards and games to follow. All ages are welcome to attend. For more information, call 419-629-3834 or reach out to the NBSC on Facebook.

• The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra will present their annual PhilharMonster Halloween Concert at 3 p.m. in the Mead Theatre of the Schuster Center, as part of the 2019-2020 DP&L Foundation Family Series. Tickets for this performance are $22 for adults and $14 for children, and are available at Ticket Center Stage by calling 937-228-3630 or online at www.daytonperformingarts.org.

MONDAY, OCT. 21

• The Piqua Public Library will hold a gnome craft class in the Louis Room from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Class is limited to 12 teenagers and adults and pre-registration is required. Call 937-773-6753 to pre-register.

• The New Knoxville Community Library’s IT Coordinator, Fred Miller, will talk about how to upgrade from previous operating systems as well as the features of Windows 10. Program beings at 10:30 a.m. and class size is limited. Participants are asked to register in advance.

• There will be a pizza party held at the New Knoxville Community Library at 5 p.m. and feature games, a craft, and family fun. Registration is required and can be done by going online or calling the library at 419-753-2724.

• “Paws to Read”, a reading program with therapy dog Sadie for children in kindergarten through second grade, will be held at the Auglaize County Public District Library from 6 to 7 p.m.

• The New Bremen Public Library’s IT Coordinator, Fred Miller, will talk about how to upgrade from previous operating systems as well as the features of Windows 10. Program beings at 5 p.m. and class size is limited. Participants are asked to register in advance.

• The Stallo Memorial Library’s IT Coordinator, Fred Miller, will talk about how to upgrade from previous operating systems as well as the features of Windows 10. Program beings at 1:30 p.m. and class size is limited. Participants are asked to register in advance.

TUESDAY, OCT. 22

• The White Memorial Library will have an Oktoberfest event beginning at 5 p.m. Prizes will be available to anyone who brings a decorated pumpkin or scarecrow and there will be games, snacks, and more.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 23

• The Piqua Public Library will host their “Brown Bag Books” program in the Founder’s Room from noon to 1 p.m. October’s book is “When the Men Were Gone” by Marjorie Herrera Lewis.

• The Piqua Kiwanis Halloween Parade will take place in downtown Piqua at 7 p.m. Costume judging starts at 6:30 p.m. at the gazebo on the square in front of the Piqua Public Library.

THURSDAY, OCT. 24

• There will be a “Weird, Scary + Eerie Necropolis” program covering creepy cities of the dead from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Louis Room at the Piqua Public Library. Pre-registration is required and can be done by calling the library at 937-773-6753.