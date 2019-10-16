Lehman Catholic Homecoming court members Rylie McIver, left, daughter of Brenda and the late Bill McIver, and Ethan Potts, both of Sidney, son of Jana and Tom Potts, take part in the Lehman Catholic Homecoming Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 16. A bon fire was held after the parade.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_9555.jpg

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_9561.jpg

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_9571.jpg

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_9581.jpg

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_9595.jpg

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_9616.jpg

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_9628.jpg

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_9635.jpg

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_9645.jpg

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_9662.jpg

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_9672.jpg

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_9685.jpg

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_9693.jpg

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_9704.jpg

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_9713.jpg

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_9726.jpg

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_9734.jpg

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_9746.jpg

Lehman Catholic Homecoming court members Rylie McIver, left, daughter of Brenda and the late Bill McIver, and Ethan Potts, both of Sidney, son of Jana and Tom Potts, take part in the Lehman Catholic Homecoming Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 16. A bon fire was held after the parade.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_9757.jpg Lehman Catholic Homecoming court members Rylie McIver, left, daughter of Brenda and the late Bill McIver, and Ethan Potts, both of Sidney, son of Jana and Tom Potts, take part in the Lehman Catholic Homecoming Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 16. A bon fire was held after the parade.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_9770.jpg

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_9799.jpg

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_9840.jpg

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_9860.jpg

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_9871.jpg

Lehman Catholic Homecoming court members Rylie McIver, left, daughter of Brenda and the late Bill McIver, and Ethan Potts, both of Sidney, son of Jana and Tom Potts, take part in the Lehman Catholic Homecoming Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 16. A bon fire was held after the parade.