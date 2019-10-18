125 Years Ago

October 18, 1894

The Prohibitionists will hold a meeting at Ballou on Wednesday and Thursday evenings. Albert Crabtree will be the speaker.

———

At Lockington, H.P Baily is erecting a new feed mill, two stories high. He intends to place in it four rolls and attach the machinery to one of his water wheels.

———

The new high bridge over the canal at Loramies has been completed and given over to the public for traveling. It is handsome, massive structure and seemingly very durable.

100 Years Ago

October 18, 1919

Sidney is to have a new business block and opera house. The site on which the new building is to be erected is on Poplar street, where the N.C. DeWeese home and the Geyer property are located. Purchase of the Geyer property was completed yesterday by N.C. DeWeese and his son, C.B… DeWeese. The building will be three stories high and the theatre will have a seating capacity for 1,000, which can be increased to 1,500. Work on tearing down the residence properties is expected to get underway shortly.

———

Someone entered the kitchen at the county house of John Denise east of Kirkwood, last night and stole a large ham and some loin steak. It is thought the same thief caused the big disturbance among chickens on the James Hetzler farm nearby, but it is not known how many chickens were taken.

75 Years Ago

October 18, 1944

Discussion looking to the formation of a local group to take action along the national lines outlined by the Committee for Economic Development was held at a meeting in city council chambers last evening. C.F. Leland, of the Cincinnati CED office was the guest speaker. He noted that 95 communities in his district are now working on this type of program for post-war development.

———

The Japanese Domei news agency said today that American re-invasion of the Philippines was underway. United States forces were reported in Leyte gulf, although there was no confirmation either from American sources or the official Japanese headquarters communique transmitted for foreign consumption.

50 Years Ago

October 18, 1969

DAYTON- In an elaborate 45 minute ceremony here this morning, Sidney attorney William West Milligan returned to public life as the new U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. With his wife holding a Bible, Milligan was administered the one minute oath of office by Judge Lester Cecil, a U.S. Court of Appeals judge from Cincinnati. Immediately after the oath was read, the new federal attorney’s wife didn’t do what most onlookers were expecting. Instead of a kiss, Milligan got a dignified handshake.

———

Fred Dickas probably dosen’t like to be referred to as a senior citizen, but it’s a compliment to someone who can outshoot a bunch of younger competitors, as he did in a trap shoot at the Shelby County Deer Hunters Association Sunday afternoon. By virtue of his 49 out of a possible 50, Fred took home a trophy, his second of the year at the Deer Hunters.

25 Years Ago

October 18, 1994

Betty Zorn Bennett, sister-in-law of Ruth Emmons who died earlier this year, recently presented $25,000 to the endowment fund of the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. The gift was a specific bequest from the estate of Mrs. Emmons who was a member of the YMCA Heritage Club. The presentation was made at the 8th Annual Heritage Club dinner, held at the Fairington Restaurant. Forty members of the Heritage Club were in attendance. The Heritage Club is a group of individuals who have either made specific gifts to the YMCA Endowment Program or who have named the YMCA in their estate plan. Dennis Ruble, YMCA executive director, noted that the YMCA Endowment Fund began in 1976 under the volunteer leadership of Tom Kramer, and by 1980 the fund had grown to $40,000. With the bequest from the Emmons estate, the fund now totals $661,000.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

